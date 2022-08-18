ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Comments / 2

Dno Banks
4d ago

With having a lot of Retail Stores and Restaurants in the City of Amsterdam. I think that bringing the CDTA Bus will provide Jobs & Money for the Residents to be able to Afford something nice . I believe the situation will be Higher Appreciated by Residents. Thank you

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Ceremony at Albany Med honors bodies donated to science

MENANDS – Medical students and faculty at Albany Med paid tribute Monday to hundreds of people who died, and donated their bodies to science. They hosted a graveside service Monday at the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. The ceremony honored the 209 people who died and donated their bodies...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Montgomery County, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Traffic
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Montgomery County, NY
Education
Amsterdam, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany, Scotia natives drown in Hamilton County

HOPE – Two Capital Region natives drowned in a creek in the town of Hope, Hamilton County last week. State police responded to Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road Friday, for reports of two deceased people found in the water. Troopers found 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons of Albany and 28-year-old...
newyorkupstate.com

Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list

Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location

TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Amsterdam School#Bus Routes#High School
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Community space for artists opens in Albany

ALBANY – There’s a new, vibrant space for artists in Albany. It’s called Art.Work.Space. Non-profit art organization Albany Center Gallery is behind the idea. The new workspace will be used to display youth and community artwork, plus host programming events, as well as operate as a creative workspace.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods

Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
WNYT

Albany Academics support Stroke Across America

Some cyclists are biking across America to spread awareness about strokes, and they made a stop right here in the Capital Region. The ride started in Oregon and will end in Boston, Massachusetts. The keynote speaker at yesterday’s event was a woman who returned to biking just four months after...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany Med dedicates Physicians Pavilion to President Emeritus James Barba

Albany Medical Center dedicated its Physicians Pavilion to the center’s longest tenured president on Monday. The pavilion has now been renamed and dedicated to President Emeritus James Barba. Barba served as president and CEO from 1995 to 2020, leading the organization for 25 years through unprecedented growth. He also...
WNYT

Wings and wheels event helps restore history

People in the Capital Region got a chance to help preserve history. The event called wings and wheels benefits the Prescott Foundation, which restores and keeps up world war two aircraft and vehicles. People there got the chance to see some rare cars and planes at the hangar in Colonie.
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy