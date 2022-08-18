Read full article on original website
Dno Banks
4d ago
With having a lot of Retail Stores and Restaurants in the City of Amsterdam. I think that bringing the CDTA Bus will provide Jobs & Money for the Residents to be able to Afford something nice . I believe the situation will be Higher Appreciated by Residents. Thank you
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNYT
Ceremony at Albany Med honors bodies donated to science
MENANDS – Medical students and faculty at Albany Med paid tribute Monday to hundreds of people who died, and donated their bodies to science. They hosted a graveside service Monday at the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. The ceremony honored the 209 people who died and donated their bodies...
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
WNYT
Albany, Scotia natives drown in Hamilton County
HOPE – Two Capital Region natives drowned in a creek in the town of Hope, Hamilton County last week. State police responded to Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road Friday, for reports of two deceased people found in the water. Troopers found 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons of Albany and 28-year-old...
newyorkupstate.com
Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list
Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
WNYT
Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location
TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Safety concerns prompt Greenwich officials to eye panhandling ordinance
Greenwich town leaders are trying to put the brakes on panhandling due to safety concerns.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
WNYT
Community space for artists opens in Albany
ALBANY – There’s a new, vibrant space for artists in Albany. It’s called Art.Work.Space. Non-profit art organization Albany Center Gallery is behind the idea. The new workspace will be used to display youth and community artwork, plus host programming events, as well as operate as a creative workspace.
WNYT
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods
Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Albany Academics support Stroke Across America
Some cyclists are biking across America to spread awareness about strokes, and they made a stop right here in the Capital Region. The ride started in Oregon and will end in Boston, Massachusetts. The keynote speaker at yesterday’s event was a woman who returned to biking just four months after...
WNYT
Saratoga camp celebrates 9th year helping kids who are visually impaired
Another summer in Saratoga means another week of summer camp at Camp Abilities Saratoga. It’s a one-week educational sports camp for children and teens who are blind, visually impaired, and deafblind. The camp is held on the Skidmore Campus and celebrated its ninth year earlier this month. A service...
WNYT
Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
Mohawk fire snuffs blazing farm equipment
Firefighters from the town of Mohawk posted dramatic photos of farm equipment on fire
WNYT
Albany Med dedicates Physicians Pavilion to President Emeritus James Barba
Albany Medical Center dedicated its Physicians Pavilion to the center’s longest tenured president on Monday. The pavilion has now been renamed and dedicated to President Emeritus James Barba. Barba served as president and CEO from 1995 to 2020, leading the organization for 25 years through unprecedented growth. He also...
WNYT
Wings and wheels event helps restore history
People in the Capital Region got a chance to help preserve history. The event called wings and wheels benefits the Prescott Foundation, which restores and keeps up world war two aircraft and vehicles. People there got the chance to see some rare cars and planes at the hangar in Colonie.
WNYT
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
1 killed in car vs. pedestrian crash in Colonie
Colonie police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night on Central Avenue.
Comments / 2