‘Sons of Anarchy’s Katey Sagal Shares Throwback Post With Former Costar Ron Perlman

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Sons of Anarchy actress Katey Sagal took to her Instagram to share a throwback snapshot featuring her and her former TV show co-star Ron Perlman.

“Seriously, who doesn’t love green pants?” Katey Sagal declared in the post, which features her rocking a part of green pants while posing for the snap with Perlman. “Get yours today! Wherever green pants are sold.”

Katey Sagal’s Sons of Anarchy character Gemma Teller Morrow is the wife of Perlman’s Clay Morrow throughout the TV series. Gemma met her demise in the show’s seventh season. She then appears as a corpse in other episodes, including the series finale. She also makes an appearance in a flashback in the spinoff series, Mayans MC.

Katey Sagal previously spoke about the challenges she faced while playing Gemma on Sons of Anarchy. “It’s constantly challenging,” Sagal admitted in a 2014 interview with Lamplight Review. “Which as an actor you only for, so I felt every season brought a new set of things that I’ve never done before and needed exploring.”

Katey Sagal also said that she thought Sons of Anarchy felt like things would be great each week. “I guess the overall challenge of it was playing somebody that was so very different from myself. Her maternal instincts are similar to mine, but her ways and means of doing things were something very foreign to me. I don’t live in an outlaw world and I don’t carry a gun and I don’t do those things.”

Katey Sagal Revealed What She Missed Most of the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Set

Meanwhile, Katey Sagal revealed what she was going to miss most about the Sons of Anarchy set.

“I’ll miss so many things. It was a great working environment,” Katey Sagal declared. “I’ll miss the people. That’s what you really connect to and I’ll miss the writing. I’ve been in television a long time and you don’t find great parts that readily, and you don’t find great writing that readily. It’s been just a great creative experience to be able to have both of those things, and it’s a colorful bunch of people to work with, so going to work was never boring. I will miss them all terribly.”

When asked if she thought Gemma was beyond any hope of redemption in the series, Katey Sagal says Gemma’s conscience will finally grab her. “I still think, though, she believes that her momentary rageful act at the end of Season 6, killing Tara, was not premeditated. She really did believe that Tara had turned the entire club in, and her son, and it was the downfall of her entire existence. At that moment it was just sort of a perfect storm, and not that she doesn’t realize the heinous nature of it, but I do believe that what’s happening now is that in times before, she was able to compartmentalize and almost rationalize.”