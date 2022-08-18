Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros
Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
MLive.com
Michigan State QB Hamp Fay, RB Davion Primm change positions
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State winds down fall camp, there are position changes for a couple young offensive players. Redshirt freshman quarterback Hamp Fay is now playing safety while redshirt freshman running back Davion Primm is at cornerback, coach Mel Tucker announced after practice on Monday morning. Neither has appeared in a game for the Spartans.
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can Michigan State ‘Keep Chopping’ Its Way To Close Wins in 2022?
The Spartans' trust in their head coach's philosophy...
WILX-TV
Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
College Football News
Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Michigan Daily
Blake Corum is ready to step up
Blake Corum wants to be more than just lightning. Now that Hassan Haskins is gone, the junior running back will have to serve as more than just the speed option in Michigan’s running back room. Corum has equipped himself for that role, adding upwards of ten pounds this offseason — and it shows.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ranking the Big Ten’s football uniforms: Michigan or Ohio State at No. 1?
The Big Ten is home to some of the most historic football stadiums in the country and some of the most successful programs. But the conference also is known for possessing some of the most iconic uniforms in college football. Not all of them are elite, though, which is reflected in our rankings of the best jersey-pant-helmet combos in the Big Ten.
Week 1 Lansing-Area High School Football Schedule
It's game week for high school football in the state of Michigan. The first of nine regular season weeks before we reach Playoff Selection Sunday on October 23rd. We had a pair of state champions in 2021 as Lansing Catholic won in Division 6, while Pewamo-Westphalia won in Division 7. And a state runner-up in DeWitt, who barely lost to Detroit Martin Luther King last November in Division 3.
MLive.com
See which football teams in the Jackson area were picked to win their conferences
JACKSON -- Votes have been tabulated and here are the football teams who stand as projected winners, according to MLive readers, of conference titles this fall. Readers had a chance to have their say, and here is what they said.
Veronica Alvarez makes history with the Lansing Lugnuts
For the first time in the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, they have a woman managing the team. With Phil Pohl on vacation, Veronica Alverez is leading the Lugnuts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WILX-TV
Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will expand in Michigan, a move that would build out the state’s EV infrastructure. Monday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging will expand its presence in Michigan. The expansion will improve transit options for residents by building up what Gilchrist called Michigan’s “EV ecosystem.”
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
Michigan Democrats, suddenly upbeat, hold nominating convention in Lansing
LANSING — An upbeat Michigan Democratic Party held its state convention at the Lansing Center Saturday and Sunday, nominating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the top of the ticket for the Nov. 8 general election. Midterm elections are often bad news for the party in power in Washington, D.C. That...
Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years
CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
Comments / 1