East Lansing, MI

Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros

Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
Michigan State QB Hamp Fay, RB Davion Primm change positions

EAST LANSING – As Michigan State winds down fall camp, there are position changes for a couple young offensive players. Redshirt freshman quarterback Hamp Fay is now playing safety while redshirt freshman running back Davion Primm is at cornerback, coach Mel Tucker announced after practice on Monday morning. Neither has appeared in a game for the Spartans.
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI
Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
LANSING, MI
Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Blake Corum is ready to step up

Blake Corum wants to be more than just lightning. Now that Hassan Haskins is gone, the junior running back will have to serve as more than just the speed option in Michigan’s running back room. Corum has equipped himself for that role, adding upwards of ten pounds this offseason — and it shows.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Week 1 Lansing-Area High School Football Schedule

It's game week for high school football in the state of Michigan. The first of nine regular season weeks before we reach Playoff Selection Sunday on October 23rd. We had a pair of state champions in 2021 as Lansing Catholic won in Division 6, while Pewamo-Westphalia won in Division 7. And a state runner-up in DeWitt, who barely lost to Detroit Martin Luther King last November in Division 3.
MICHIGAN STATE
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will expand in Michigan, a move that would build out the state’s EV infrastructure. Monday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging will expand its presence in Michigan. The expansion will improve transit options for residents by building up what Gilchrist called Michigan’s “EV ecosystem.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
MICHIGAN STATE

