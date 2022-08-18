Cardi B gets first face tattoo in red ink: Is this a new trend?

Cardi B is getting some new artwork, this time on her face! The 29-year-old rapper, who praised Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion , is taking the next step in body alterations with a new face tattoo.

And while the singer has yet to unveil the new piece on her personal social media account, her tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted a new video, showing Cardi getting some red ink on her jawline.

Fans of the singer have shared mixed reactions about the new design, with some online users supporting her decision, and others explaining that it’s not a good idea in their perspective.

“OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “And when the girls start getting mini jaw tattoos after seeing Cardi’s, ion wanna hear nothing,” adding “Cardi is very creative so I’m sure her face tattoo is going to be cute.”

A fan account also posted a photo of Cardi and her artist after he finished her tattoo, showing a tiny design on her jaw with red ink, in what seems to be two small letters. However we still need to wait for the singer to post a close up of her new artwork.

Cardi had previously revealed that she wanted to get her son’s name tattooed, so the new design could be a tribute to 11-month-old Wave. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she tweeted.