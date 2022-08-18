ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cardi B gets first face tattoo in red ink: Is this a new trend?

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ld2c_0hMEetUD00

Cardi B is getting some new artwork, this time on her face! The 29-year-old rapper, who praised Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion , is taking the next step in body alterations with a new face tattoo.

And while the singer has yet to unveil the new piece on her personal social media account, her tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted a new video, showing Cardi getting some red ink on her jawline.

Fans of the singer have shared mixed reactions about the new design, with some online users supporting her decision, and others explaining that it’s not a good idea in their perspective.

“OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “And when the girls start getting mini jaw tattoos after seeing Cardi’s, ion wanna hear nothing,” adding “Cardi is very creative so I’m sure her face tattoo is going to be cute.”

A fan account also posted a photo of Cardi and her artist after he finished her tattoo, showing a tiny design on her jaw with red ink, in what seems to be two small letters. However we still need to wait for the singer to post a close up of her new artwork.

Cardi had previously revealed that she wanted to get her son’s name tattooed, so the new design could be a tribute to 11-month-old Wave. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she tweeted.

Comments / 8

Melony Phillips
4d ago

She can do that, she’s not out in the real world looking for a job. Unfortunately, the kids that look up to her are going to do it and have regrets for the rest of their lives

Reply
4
Related
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Tattoo#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy