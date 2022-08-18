Favorite artists return to close Crooners summer, open fall

A wide cross-section of music comes to life on all three stages at Crooners Supper Club in Fridley for the duration of summer and into fall.

Among the local and national artists performing are: Ben Sidran (Aug. 19-20); Jamecia Bennett (Aug. 27); Marilyn Maye (Sept. 24-25); Peter Cincotti in his Crooners debut (Sept. 30); and comedian C. Willi Myles (Sept. 30).

Returning performances will be put on by: Urban Classic (Aug. 21); Lamont Cranston (Aug. 26 and Sept. 24); “California Dreamin’” (two shows on Sept. 3); “Rondo ‘56” (two shows on Sept. 11); Classic American Rockers (Sept. 17); Andrew Walesch’s “Sinatra!” (Sept. 17); and “Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland” (Sept. 23).

For information on these shows and others, and to purchase tickets, visit www.croonersmn.com or call 763-760-0062. Crooners is located at 6161 Highway 65 NE in Fridley.