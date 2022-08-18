ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Favorite artists return to close Crooners summer, open fall

ABC Newspapers
ABC Newspapers
 5 days ago

A wide cross-section of music comes to life on all three stages at Crooners Supper Club in Fridley for the duration of summer and into fall.

Among the local and national artists performing are: Ben Sidran (Aug. 19-20); Jamecia Bennett (Aug. 27); Marilyn Maye (Sept. 24-25); Peter Cincotti in his Crooners debut (Sept. 30); and comedian C. Willi Myles (Sept. 30).

Returning performances will be put on by: Urban Classic (Aug. 21); Lamont Cranston (Aug. 26 and Sept. 24); “California Dreamin’” (two shows on Sept. 3); “Rondo ‘56” (two shows on Sept. 11); Classic American Rockers (Sept. 17); Andrew Walesch’s “Sinatra!” (Sept. 17); and “Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland” (Sept. 23).

For information on these shows and others, and to purchase tickets, visit www.croonersmn.com or call 763-760-0062. Crooners is located at 6161 Highway 65 NE in Fridley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides

MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit

A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fridley, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Bring Me The News

Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

A Ham Lake breakfast spot is closing its doors after decades in business. The Red Ox Café, located along Hwy. 65, announced its final day serving customers was Wednesday. The building has served breakfast since the late 1950s, according to server Kris Riley, and also served lutefisk during its years of operation.
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns

(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Teen Whisperer" Jason Clopton dies after battle with cancer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jason Clopton, a Twin Cities counselor known as the "Teen Whisperer," died on Friday after a battle with a rare form of cancer.Clopton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, also known as Acute Leukemia Lymphoblastic (ALL). Not only was Clopton a mental health professional, but he also hosted the Teen Whisperer podcast. The podcast was meant to help teens tackle challenging emotional issues and educate parents about how to reach their troubled children.After the murder of George Floyd, Clopton held free virtual town hall meetings for children who were traumatized by what they saw and heard in their communities. "I want you to know I hear every single message and I love you guys so much. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me," Clopton said in an interview with WCCO in 2021.Clopton leaves behind his wife and three children.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Cincotti
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Marilyn Maye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Music#Crooners Supper Club#Rondo
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht

TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Bring Me The News

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
Bring Me The News

Thursday forecast for storms, northern lights in Minnesota

Incredible North Shore video of northern lights and lightning, plus the forecast for tonight which calls for more aurora activity. But once again we’ll have lots of clouds. I recap yesterday’s downpours & severe weather in Cambridge. Showers rotate through the region today and tomorrow with a stretch...
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC Newspapers

ABC Newspapers

Anoka County, MN
227
Followers
202
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

ABC Newspapers is comprised of Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine/Spring Lake Park/ Columbia Heights/ Fridley Life newspapers. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1865. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.abcnewspapers.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/abc_newspapers/

Comments / 0

Community Policy