BBC

Cost of living: Help is coming, says Kwasi Kwarteng

Households struggling with the rising cost of living in the UK will receive some help this winter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The cabinet minister, who is a key ally of Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, claimed the Treasury was "working on options for the new prime minister". But...
U.K.
BBC

Nationalised energy should be an option, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said renationalising energy companies should be "on the table" to tackle the crisis caused by rising power costs. Scotland's first minister warned a "looming disaster" was set to get worse if the next household energy price cap rise comes into effect in October. Ms Sturgeon said Ofgem's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service

A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Is Just Getting Started: Is It a Buy?

Fast food and QSRs represent a small percentage of the Chinese food scene, but a huge opportunity. Yum China has overcome significant barriers to build its KFC and Pizza Hut brands. They now stand ready to take advantage of the China's trend to QSRs. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY
BBC

Welsh speakers not welcoming to outsiders, says award winner

Native Welsh speakers need to be more welcoming to outsiders, an award-winning learner has said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050, a goal Prof Abrams...
U.K.
BBC

Plans to cut energy bills if peak-time use avoided

Plans to enable households to get discounts on electricity bills if they cut use at peak times are set to be announced in the next two weeks. The scheme would allow people to save cash if they avoid high-power activities, such as cooking or using washing machines, when demand is high.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

