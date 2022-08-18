Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Help is coming, says Kwasi Kwarteng
Households struggling with the rising cost of living in the UK will receive some help this winter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The cabinet minister, who is a key ally of Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, claimed the Treasury was "working on options for the new prime minister". But...
British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity
Aug 22 (Reuters) - British Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and tweak its winter schedule, the airline said on Monday, following Heathrow airport's decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption.
BBC
Nationalised energy should be an option, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said renationalising energy companies should be "on the table" to tackle the crisis caused by rising power costs. Scotland's first minister warned a "looming disaster" was set to get worse if the next household energy price cap rise comes into effect in October. Ms Sturgeon said Ofgem's...
Global ad market faces ‘car crash’ next year amid cost of living crisis
Industry bullish in build-up to football World Cup but marketing spend an ‘easy cost to cut’ as demand slows
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service
A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
Guaranteed research funding is still available in the UK
I was very sorry to read Prof José R Penadés’s experience of losing research funding (Thanks to Brexit, I lost a €2.5m research grant. I fear for the future of UK science, 18 August). I did want to take this opportunity, though, to reassure researchers who...
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
Motley Fool
This Growth Stock Is Just Getting Started: Is It a Buy?
Fast food and QSRs represent a small percentage of the Chinese food scene, but a huge opportunity. Yum China has overcome significant barriers to build its KFC and Pizza Hut brands. They now stand ready to take advantage of the China's trend to QSRs. You’re reading a free article with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Welsh speakers not welcoming to outsiders, says award winner
Native Welsh speakers need to be more welcoming to outsiders, an award-winning learner has said. Prof Nathan Abrams said he felt like an "outsider in north Wales", despite having lived there for 16 years. The Welsh government wants to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050, a goal Prof Abrams...
BBC
Plans to cut energy bills if peak-time use avoided
Plans to enable households to get discounts on electricity bills if they cut use at peak times are set to be announced in the next two weeks. The scheme would allow people to save cash if they avoid high-power activities, such as cooking or using washing machines, when demand is high.
Comments / 0