Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
The Culpeper Switch Was a Bunker Built To Store Vast Amounts of Money, in Case of a Nuclear ApocalypseYana BostongirlCulpeper, VA
Prepare for lengthy overnight delays on I-95 near Quantico exitWatchful EyeQuantico, VA
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster homeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting
BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
Two injured after Bristow shooting, suspect in custody
A shooting in Bristow on Monday left two people injured and a suspect in custody.
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County
Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Anderson Highway in Powhatan County.
WHSV
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
WDTV
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
Augusta Free Press
Single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County claims the life of a Dillwyn man
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash westbound on Anderson Highway a half mile east of Bell Road in Powhatan County on Friday at 11:05 a.m. A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the road to...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Man arrested in Pentagon City after fleeing from police three times
A driver who fled from police early Saturday morning in Crystal City then returned, successfully fled again, and returned and tried to flee a third time, police say. The third time was the charm for officers. Police say the unusual sequence ended with a foot chase and the arrest of...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
fox5dc.com
Virginia teen guilty of manslaughter after shooting, killing high school classmates: officials
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A Virginia teenager has been found guilty in the murders of two of his high school classmates in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter Monday in the deaths of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Both were found...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
‘Extremely irate’ employee arrested for firing gun at work in Stafford
A man described as "extremely irate" by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was arrested after police say he fired a gun in the parking lot of his place of work.
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
