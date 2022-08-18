ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Of The Woods, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
BRISTOW, VA
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Of The Woods, VA
City
Warrenton, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Orange County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Pilot, VA
Warrenton, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting

One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Feet#Aircraft
WHSV

Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WDTV

West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy