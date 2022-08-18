Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind couple announce their split in heartbreaking statement
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are making television history after becoming the first Love Is Blind couple to officially announce their divorce. Perhaps love isn't blind after all, Nick and Vanessa Lachey!. Although these two had a seriously rocky start, Jarrette and Iyanna wound up becoming one of the only...
Tinder Swindler victim 'joining Celebs Go Dating' to find lasting romance
She might’ve been unlucky in love the last time, but the Tinder Swindler’s victim is determined to find a meaningful relationship by joining the next series of Celebs Go Dating. Although the news is yet to be verified, a telly insider has suggested that Cecilie Fjellhøy - who...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Meghan Markle opens up for first time about terrifying fire involving son Archie
Meghan Markle has opened up for the firs time about the heart-stopping moment her son Archie was involved in a fire. The former Suits actress, 41, explained the incident happened while she and Prince Harry were still senior members of the Royal Family. She made the revelation to her friend...
Couple in 35-year age-gap relationship share what family think of it
A couple with a 35-year age gap between them has shared what their family think of their relationship. Britnye is 22 years old, while her partner James is 57, spurring a divide between his family for being with a partner who could be young enough to be his daughter. Check out the video below:
Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim speaks out following news Christine Quinn is leaving agency
Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has spoken out following the news that Christine Quinn is leaving the famous agency. The real estate broker, 45, said he has 'zero concerns' about how her departure will impact the hit Netflix reality show, which is returning for sixth and seventh season. Oppenheim said...
Sean Penn’s Projected Picture Works Joins Mill House Motion Pictures to Produce Political Thriller ‘Killers & Diplomats’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Projected Picture Works, the production company founded by Sean Penn last year, has signed on to produce “Killers & Diplomats.” The political thriller tells the true story of four American missionary women who raped and murdered in El Salvador in 1980. It follows a young U.S. diplomat who cracked the case by cultivating an improbable source — risking everything to gather the key evidence. The film is based on an article by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Raymond Bonner. “Killers & Diplomats” is from writers Michael Nourse and John Tyler McClain, whose screenplay was featured on the 2021 Annual Black List. It was developed by producers Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures....
EastEnders' Matt Di Angelo shares sweet post announcing birth of twins
EastEnders' star Matt Di Angelo has announced the birth of his twin son and daughter with a sweet post on Instagram today (August 23). The actor, 35, welcomed the two healthy babies with his wife Sophia Perry on August 15 following their marriage last September. He captioned the sweet post...
Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you
If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff split after three years together
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split after nearly three years of dating. In a new interview, the actor, 26, and the Scrubs star, 47, revealed they had split earlier this year but decided to keep the decision private. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing,...
Spirit Awards to Implement Gender Neutral Acting Categories
The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards will implement gender neutral acting categories, Film Independent announced on Tuesday. The award ceremony, which honors the best in independent filmmaking and television production, will now present three film acting awards and two TV acting awards that are all gender neutral. The gendered film categories — male lead, female lead, male supporting and female supporting — have been eliminated, in favor of a lead performance and supporting performance category. Both will feature 10 nominees each, as opposed to the gendered categories which included five nominees. In addition, a new best breakthrough performance category has been...
Trailer for Netflix's new Addams Family series just dropped
Netflix has just released the trailer for its new Addams Family series Wednesday, and fans are absolutely losing their minds at the revival. As the show's name suggests, it will follow the life of the youngest woman in the Addams Family. Check out the trailer below:. Directed by Tim Burton,...
Love Island fans just spotted moment Luca got green light to chat to Gemma
Love Island fans are just spotting the moment Luca was 'allowed' to chat to Gemma in the villa. How did we miss this? You can watch the clip below:. In the video, shared on a Reddit thread, Luca can be seen sat around the fire pit with Tasha and Ekin-Su, when Gemma walks over.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital
Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been rushed to A&E after suffering a 'cardiac incident'. A statement on the actor's social media revealed the news, explaining Nicholas, 51, was admitted to hospital following a health scare two weeks ago. "Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologise...
Revealed: Favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island presenter
Ever since Laura Whitmore announced she will not be presenting the next season of Love Island, fans have been wondering who will take the job. Now, bookies are predicting which celebrities are in the running for the role, and some of these might surprise you. Laura announced on Monday (22...
House of the Dragon showrunners speak out about controversial childbirth scene
The highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon just dropped and it's got fans wincing with a controversial childbirth scene. Now, the spin-off's showrunners have opened up about the scene and revealed they showed it to several women for a second opinion before it aired. The scene, which...
Coldplay fans left in stitches over surprise guest after rumours Beyoncé was playing
Coldplay fans absolutely lost it last weekend when the band brought out an unexpected special guest, following rumours of a possible Beyoncé appearance. Over the first few nights of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency last week, Coldplay stunned ticket-holders with surprise appearances from Craig David, Natalie Imbruglia and Kylie Minogue.
People call for 'misogynistic' Crown Paints advert to be banned as it's a 'total disgrace'
A new TV advert for Crown Paints has received an onslaught of backlash, with viewers branding it as 'misogynistic' and 'offensive'. What should have been a harmless, light-hearted musical number about an expecting couple who are planning to paint their spare room wound up with over 200 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority, calling for it to be taken off air.
