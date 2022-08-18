ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Tinder Swindler victim 'joining Celebs Go Dating' to find lasting romance

She might’ve been unlucky in love the last time, but the Tinder Swindler’s victim is determined to find a meaningful relationship by joining the next series of Celebs Go Dating. Although the news is yet to be verified, a telly insider has suggested that Cecilie Fjellhøy - who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Carson
Variety

Sean Penn’s Projected Picture Works Joins Mill House Motion Pictures to Produce Political Thriller ‘Killers & Diplomats’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Projected Picture Works, the production company founded by Sean Penn last year, has signed on to produce “Killers & Diplomats.” The political thriller tells the true story of four American missionary women who raped and murdered in El Salvador in 1980. It follows a young U.S. diplomat who cracked the case by cultivating an improbable source — risking everything to gather the key evidence. The film is based on an article by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Raymond Bonner. “Killers & Diplomats” is from writers Michael Nourse and John Tyler McClain, whose screenplay was featured on the 2021 Annual Black List. It was developed by producers Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#The Purple Heart#Backlash#Purple Hearts
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
Variety

John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
MOVIES
Tyla

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff split after three years together

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split after nearly three years of dating. In a new interview, the actor, 26, and the Scrubs star, 47, revealed they had split earlier this year but decided to keep the decision private. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Spirit Awards to Implement Gender Neutral Acting Categories

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards will implement gender neutral acting categories, Film Independent announced on Tuesday. The award ceremony, which honors the best in independent filmmaking and television production, will now present three film acting awards and two TV acting awards that are all gender neutral. The gendered film categories — male lead, female lead, male supporting and female supporting — have been eliminated, in favor of a lead performance and supporting performance category. Both will feature 10 nominees each, as opposed to the gendered categories which included five nominees. In addition, a new best breakthrough performance category has been...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Trailer for Netflix's new Addams Family series just dropped

Netflix has just released the trailer for its new Addams Family series Wednesday, and fans are absolutely losing their minds at the revival. As the show's name suggests, it will follow the life of the youngest woman in the Addams Family. Check out the trailer below:. Directed by Tim Burton,...
TV SERIES
Tyla

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been rushed to A&E after suffering a 'cardiac incident'. A statement on the actor's social media revealed the news, explaining Nicholas, 51, was admitted to hospital following a health scare two weeks ago. "Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologise...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Coldplay fans left in stitches over surprise guest after rumours Beyoncé was playing

Coldplay fans absolutely lost it last weekend when the band brought out an unexpected special guest, following rumours of a possible Beyoncé appearance. Over the first few nights of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency last week, Coldplay stunned ticket-holders with surprise appearances from Craig David, Natalie Imbruglia and Kylie Minogue.
MUSIC
Tyla

Tyla

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy