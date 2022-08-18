(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 12 year-old girl during an attempted robbery at a park in Detroit. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Skinner Park, located on the 12800 block of Kelly Road in Detroit. According to police, 19 year-old Anthony Bradford was at Skinner Park when he allegedly pulled a gun on the young victim and demanded her shoes. After she refused, Bradford allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene on foot. Bradford was arrested the following day and is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and felony firearm. The victim has not been identified and her current condition is unknown at this time. Bradford was arraigned on Monday and is expected to be back in court for a probably cause conference on Aug. 30. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

