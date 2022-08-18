Read full article on original website
5-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun
According to police, that child and his 6-year-old brother found a gun within their home and were playing with it when it went off and shot the 5-year-old in the eye.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home
DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the face while playing with a firearm in the bedroom of a Detroit home, police say. According to Detroit police, the young boy was playing with an unsecured gun Monday night in the bedroom of a home on Oakfield Avenue, which is near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child reportedly shot himself in the face.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old boy dies after shooting on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a 5-year-old boy has died after a shooting on Oakfield Avenue in Detroit. UPDATE: 5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home. Police say the incident occurred in the 19700 block of Oakfield Avenue near Seven Mile...
Man In Custody After Allegedly Shooting 12-Year-Old Girl During Shoe Robbery In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 12 year-old girl during an attempted robbery at a park in Detroit. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Skinner Park, located on the 12800 block of Kelly Road in Detroit. According to police, 19 year-old Anthony Bradford was at Skinner Park when he allegedly pulled a gun on the young victim and demanded her shoes. After she refused, Bradford allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene on foot. Bradford was arrested the following day and is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and felony firearm. The victim has not been identified and her current condition is unknown at this time. Bradford was arraigned on Monday and is expected to be back in court for a probably cause conference on Aug. 30. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking rise includes suspect trio as young as 11, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year - and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot. "They think...
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Bank Robber Caught Hiding in Port-a-John Pleads Guilty
Charles Woolery may be better known for where he was caught hiding rather than what he did. The 52-year-old Inkster man robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 14615 Ford Road on the afternoon of March 2, then got caught hiding in a Port-a-John. He pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities charged...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say
DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
Detroit police looking for suspects who mowed man's lawn and then 'overpowered' him, took his wallet
The search is on for a pair of suspects who robbed a man after cutting his lawn. Detroit police officials say the suspects are known in the neighborhood for going door-to-door and cutting people’s lawns.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed during argument that led to shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – A man was killed this weekend during an argument that escalated into a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, near Evergreen Road and Tireman Avenue, according to authorities. Two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report of kidnapping sparks bizarre chase on Detroit’s west side
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – In the 6 p.m. broadcast, Local 4 told you about a bizarre police chase, and on Monday night, we have the video to prove it. After leading Southfield police on a chase, a man and woman were found hiding in garbage cans. The chase ended against...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inskter man faces 20 years behind bars for robbing Dearborn bank
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing a Dearborn bank. Charles William Woolery, 52, admitted in federal court to robbing Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2. Woolery went into the bank around 3 p.m. and told the teller to “smile” via note and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people break into Detroit home to steal 6 guns, ammo, other items, police say
DETROIT – Four people broke into a Detroit home to steal six guns, ammunition, and other items, police said. The break-in happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at a home in the 17500 block of Faust Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. Officials said nobody was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Bizarre’ Southfield chase ends with driver, woman thought to be kidnapped both hiding in trash cans
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police said a “very bizarre” chase ended with a driver and a woman previously thought to be a kidnapping victim both hiding from officers in separate garbage cans. Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to the area of 8 Mile...
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
fox2detroit.com
Failed smash and grab at Detroit marijuana grow operation sparks fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A failed smash and grab at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit led to a fire breaking out and damaging multiple properties Tuesday morning. Detroit fire crews responded to the intersection of Oakfield and Seven Mile after the truck that was used to break open a building caught fire. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene after smoke could be seen billowing out of structure.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
