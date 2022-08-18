ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

5-year-old boy dies after shooting self in face while playing with gun in Detroit home

DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the face while playing with a firearm in the bedroom of a Detroit home, police say. According to Detroit police, the young boy was playing with an unsecured gun Monday night in the bedroom of a home on Oakfield Avenue, which is near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child reportedly shot himself in the face.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man In Custody After Allegedly Shooting 12-Year-Old Girl During Shoe Robbery In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 12 year-old girl during an attempted robbery at a park in Detroit. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Skinner Park, located on the 12800 block of Kelly Road in Detroit. According to police, 19 year-old Anthony Bradford was at Skinner Park when he allegedly pulled a gun on the young victim and demanded her shoes. After she refused, Bradford allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene on foot. Bradford was arrested the following day and is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and felony firearm. The victim has not been identified and her current condition is unknown at this time. Bradford was arraigned on Monday and is expected to be back in court for a probably cause conference on Aug. 30. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Wayne, MI
Hamtramck, MI
Wayne County, MI
Wayne County, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Hamtramck, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit Bank Robber Caught Hiding in Port-a-John Pleads Guilty

Charles Woolery may be better known for where he was caught hiding rather than what he did. The 52-year-old Inkster man robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 14615 Ford Road on the afternoon of March 2, then got caught hiding in a Port-a-John. He pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities charged...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inskter man faces 20 years behind bars for robbing Dearborn bank

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing a Dearborn bank. Charles William Woolery, 52, admitted in federal court to robbing Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2. Woolery went into the bank around 3 p.m. and told the teller to “smile” via note and...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Failed smash and grab at Detroit marijuana grow operation sparks fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A failed smash and grab at a marijuana grow operation in Detroit led to a fire breaking out and damaging multiple properties Tuesday morning. Detroit fire crews responded to the intersection of Oakfield and Seven Mile after the truck that was used to break open a building caught fire. Dozens of firefighters were on the scene after smoke could be seen billowing out of structure.
DETROIT, MI

