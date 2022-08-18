Read full article on original website
The Best Burger In Illinois? Foodie Website Says This Is It
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
The Most Recommended Places To Buy Sweet Corn In Northern Illinois
Summer is winding down and we're thigh-deep into sweet corn season but there is still time to grab some to enjoy during your Labor Day weekend cookout. Though you can probably find some at a nearby supermarket, there are plenty of locally grown choices. This is a great opportunity to truly shop local and support area farmers.
Flashback: Illinois Woman Sees Lincoln’s Face In A Clump Of Dirt
While certainly not the most attractive man to ever walk the face of the Earth, Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of the most recognizable, especially here in Illinois. You can see Lincoln's face on the penny, on the $5 bill, and splashed all over governmental buildings throughout Illinois and the nation.
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
Big News Announced For World’s Largest Corn Maze In Illinois
The world's largest corn maze located in Illinois announced this year's opening day and theme. I realize that corn mazes are a big deal in Illinois. I'm sad to admit that I've never experienced one. I guess I missed out on the big craze. I don't even remember any being around when I was a kid. By the time they became popular, I felt like I was too old to enjoy them.
Where does Illinois end up on the List of the Most Hated States?
A website came out with a ranking trying to find the Most Hated State in America, and so naturally we got very curious about where Illinois landed on that list, and more importantly does it deserve the ranking it got?. According to the website bestlifeonline.com, Illinois is NOT the most...
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series In U.S. Is From Illinois
These ghost hunters and filmmakers from Illinois were recently honored with a special award for their paranormal documentary streaming series. Illinois Has A Long History Of Paranormal Activity. Through the years, Illinois has developed a reputation for paranormal activity. The history of the state includes lots of tragedies. That will...
Yikes! Illinois’ Most Dangerous Animal Has Big Scary Movie Energy
Just seeing one of these things brings shivers down my spine. That said, I have never seen one in person, and based on what I've noticed on the internet, there aren't many pics to back up my fears. Explored Planet took a deep dive and looked at the most menacing...
Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind
Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
Numbers reveal the skyrocketing costs of Groceries in Illinois
The amount we here in Illinois are paying for groceries this year compared to last year is way higher as we know, but the numbers reveal just how much higher and the numbers paint a grim picture of the rising costs of essential food items. According to the website illinoispolicy.org....
Wisconsin Hiking Trail With Terrifying Name Leads To Breathtaking Views Of Lake Michigan
Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about. If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
Big Snapchat Lawsuit Settled in Illinois; Here’s How to Get Your Cash
Let's just say you missed out on the big Facebook payday, you won't want to miss out on this one. In case you forgot, there was a massive Facebook class action lawsuit totaling $645M for users in Illinois. If you filed in time, and were a Facebook user, of course,...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
