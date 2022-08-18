ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington County, IN

My 1053 WJLT

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Here are the 10 most endangered places in Indiana according to Indiana Landmarks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Landmarks, an organization dedicated to restoring and repurposing historic buildings, has released its annual 10 Most Endangered list. The list is comprised of places that face a combination of problems ranging from neglect, dilapidation, abandonment, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price or have owners who lack money for repairs.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana's reserved hunt applications open Aug. 22 – Sept. 23, 2022

Last Updated on August 21, 2022 by Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Starting Aug. 22, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts via on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
WARSAW, IN
wdrb.com

Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County deer

White-tailed deer in Franklin County have tested positive for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The presence of the disease was confirmed after DNR sent samples to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. According to DNR, EHD is transmitted to deer from infected midge flies....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo celebrates World Goat Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLWT 5

30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight

GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
GREENDALE, IN
WANE-TV

Day of Caring to support efforts in Allen County for 30th year

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of volunteers are coming together Wednesday in Allen County for United Way’s annual Day of Caring, the organization announced. This marks the 30th year for the event. A total of 71 teams are set to be working around the county on various...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

