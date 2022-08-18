“I think it’s tough to say”- Ciampa comments on the possibility of seeing Former NXT Champion in the wrestling ring again

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO