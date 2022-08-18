Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO