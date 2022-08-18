Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death in Southeast Portland identified
The man who was recently shot dead in Portland's Hazelwood Neighborhood has been identified.
Suspected shooter faces extradition to Clark County
A Vancouver man awaits extradition from the King County Jail to Clark County for multiple incidents that happened Friday throughout Washington state.
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after 15-year-old girl dies in Hwy 18 crash
A suspected DUII driver was arrested on multiple charges after a deadly crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville Saturday night, officials said.
focushillsboro.com
Bryan Pd: Gunman Shoots Himself After Shooting Officer, One Other
During a police pursuit in Central Texas, the man who was suspected of killing two individuals early on Sunday morning, one of whom was a police officer, died from a gunshot wound that he inflicted on himself, according to the police in Bryan. At this moment, no names have been...
kptv.com
Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after a deadly crash on Highway 18 late Saturday night. Oregon State Police said a trooper came upon a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 just before midnight. An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
Man found with gunshot wound to face in N Portland
A man was found in North Portland with a gunshot wound to the face late Sunday night, authorities said.
Officials: Rollover crash leaves person critically injured in Clark County
A person is in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in a one-car crash Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
KGW
Family says man accused of attacking Hillsboro officer is in critical condition after shooting
The suspect’s family believes that the officer could have handled the situation differently. Christine Pitawanich has an update from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
KXL
Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail
Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
KATU.com
FOUND! Washington County Sheriff's Office has located Holly Marie Clarke
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Holly Clarke has been located and she is safe. Original Story | Law enforcement is asking for your help to locate a missing Washington County woman. 41-year-old Holly Marie Clarke was reported missing by her family on...
Motorcyclist hits Clark County guardrail, critically hurt
A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.
‘Only kidding’: Man arrested after allegedly claiming to have murder warrant
A man who falsely claimed he was wanted for murder was arrested Thursday after police say he was seen smoking a fentanyl pill in Northwest Portland.
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds addresses campaign rumor
Reynolds says rumor of him offering administrative position for endorsement is ‘100 percent completely false’. Editor’s note: In the race for Clark County Sheriff, Rey Reynolds and John Horch advanced from the Aug. 2 primary election to the Nov. 8 general election. Candidate Dave Shook finished third in the primary voting.
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.
