Clark County, WA

focushillsboro.com

Bryan Pd: Gunman Shoots Himself After Shooting Officer, One Other

During a police pursuit in Central Texas, the man who was suspected of killing two individuals early on Sunday morning, one of whom was a police officer, died from a gunshot wound that he inflicted on himself, according to the police in Bryan. At this moment, no names have been...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after a deadly crash on Highway 18 late Saturday night. Oregon State Police said a trooper came upon a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 just before midnight. An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail

Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
#Firearms#Clark County Sheriff
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds addresses campaign rumor

Reynolds says rumor of him offering administrative position for endorsement is ‘100 percent completely false’. Editor’s note: In the race for Clark County Sheriff, Rey Reynolds and John Horch advanced from the Aug. 2 primary election to the Nov. 8 general election. Candidate Dave Shook finished third in the primary voting.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair

CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...

