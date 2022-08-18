ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Two former friends are now rivals for open Broward County Commission seat

Former Rep. Bobby DuBose, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Robert McKinzie and community organizer Aude Sicard are competing to represent District 8. When Bobby DuBose got elected state Representative in 2014, he recruited a three-time County Commission candidate to run for his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Now, that candidate,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Grand jury casts shadow over Broward school board elections

There’s a shadow hanging over voters as they go to the polls to decide who should be on the Broward County School Board: the grand jury that investigated the district after the 2018 Parkland shooting wants some board members removed from office. But the public doesn’t know why —...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach

The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning. A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Click10.com

More than 9,500 jobs up for grabs at Broward County job fair

SUNRISE,Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is being held this week in Broward County and organizers say there are more than 9,500 jobs available from 100 different employers. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at FLA Live Arena...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star Falsely Claims Miami Is Safer Than NYC

Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.With Fox News spending much of the past year-plus portraying Democratic-run cities—most especially NYC—as dystopian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KevinMD.com

Alejandro Badia, MD

Alejandro Badia is an orthopedic surgeon and author of Healthcare from the Trenches. He can be reached at Healthcare from the Trenches and on Facebook and Instagram @badiahandtoshouldercenter. Dr. Badia has been "in the trenches" with our broken health care system since 1989. A hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeon...
MIAMI, FL
Deerfield News

Scumbag Former-Dr. Mircea Morariu Who Drugged His Date Finally Loses Medical License

Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach Fl,-A local former doctor who dropped pills in his date’s drink in Boca Raton finally lost his Florida medical license. This scumbag and Deerfield-News had some issues after we first reported this story. He had threatened to sue us and sent quite a few emails and had his agents call us too. The state Board of Medicine’s final order revoking Dr. Mircea Morariu’s license was posted Monday. He became a licensed doctor in 1999.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL

