Shania Twain Channels The ’70s During A Recent Music Festival

 5 days ago
Shania Twain recently dazzled fans at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival. She joined country music stars Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, and more to perform. The festival shared a photo of Shania performing and fans couldn’t get enough of her ’70s-inspired outfit.

She wore a low-cut mini dress with a bedazzled bralette, rhinestone boots, and a large necklace. Everything was in bright colors and it looked like she was having a blast! Shania recapped the night on her Instagram page as well, saying that a little rain couldn’t ruin their fun.

Shania Twain looks incredible in a ’70s-inspired outfit

She wrote, “Well… where do I even start!? @bootsandhearts was wild… for many reasons!! It felt soooo good to be back in my homeland… even with the severe thunderstorms trying to ruin our fun 😅 But no amount of rain was going to stop our kick-ass party!! Thank you to every single one of you for your energy – what a night! And it was even more special to close out a festival with an all female main stage lineup ❤️ I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… LET’S GO GIRLS!! 🔥⁠ 📷: Kevin Lamb, @darreneagles & @hidden_beats”

Even though it was raining pretty hard during her performance, fans still said that they had an incredible time. Shania has had many incredible performances and outfits over the years and now fans can take a walk down memory lane.

Shania Twain, THE SHANIA TWAIN SPECIAL, 1999 TV / Everett Collection

Shania goes through her long career in Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl documentary now on Netflix.

