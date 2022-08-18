Read full article on original website
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville cross country brings back experienced squad
SMITHVILLE — Warriors cross country begins another season as the team looks to build off a promising year in 2021. With many returners, there are chances for a strong season full of fast times and medals. Head coach Alex Moore has been with the Warriors since 2018 as she...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North cross country poised for success
LIBERTY — The distance team is back for the Eagles and they return many strong runners. Liberty North is poised for another return as a top distance team as they have worked hard in the summer training. Head coach Dave Chatlos is in his 13th season as the head...
Mizzou’s Luther Burden announces NIL potato chip deal
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri star freshman Luther Burden is making his mark on Columbia before his first college football game.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Popcorn in the Park Friday
LIBERTY — The second Popcorn in the Park for Liberty Parks & Recreation will be Friday, Aug. 26. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to Capitol Federal Sports Complex, 2200 Old State Highway 210, for a free movie on the big screen, under the stars.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty outdoor pool moves to weekend hours only
LIBERTY — As summer is winding down and the school year is now here, the Liberty Community Center outdoor pool will be changing its hours to accommodate school being back in session. According to Liberty Parks staff, the pool will be closed weekdays Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.
mycouriertribune.com
Crawlin' for tasty beverages
The Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer beer crawl often sells out. This year, 500 tickets were sold for the four-hour event Saturday, Aug. 20. There were 20 beer stops along with a couple snack locations tool.
mycouriertribune.com
Richard Lee Kimmel
Richard Lee Kimmel, 91, of Kansas City, MO died August 13, 2022. He was born on September 26, 1930 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was the son of Leslie Kimmel and Nell (Borst) Kimmel. Richard’s formative years were spent on the family farm in McLouth, Kansas with his parents and older brother, James.
mycouriertribune.com
CIA 5K, Family Fun Run coming Sept. 17
SMITHVILLE — Presented by Smithville Community in Action, the CIA 5K and Family Fun Run is slated for Saturday, Sept. 17. Online registration is open through Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Overland Park recruiting snow crews with cold hard cash
The city of Overland Park is already thinking ahead to the winter season and is using a new incentive to recruit snow crews.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
mycouriertribune.com
2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeship
KEARNEY — The Missouri Rural Water Association Apprenticeship Program recognizes that Geoffrey Putnam with the city of Kearney has completed all the requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist, according to a press release from Missouri Rural Water Association. The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based...
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
1 man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
A shooting Friday killed one man in an east KCMO neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near east 35th Street and Wayne Avenue.
Driver receives life-threatening injuries after ATV flips over median
The driver of an ATV is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash that took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near 17th Street and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
d23.com
D23 Members Embark on a Historic Journey Through Walt’s Hometown
D23 Members had the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri, for a tour of Walt Disney’s historic hometown this spring. They were able to experience signature elements of his boyhood that inspired some of the most foundational parts of the Walt Disney Company such as his dedication to family and his love of magic.
KCTV 5
Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
