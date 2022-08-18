Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid-19
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Mayor confirmed the positive test results to WDAY Radio. Mahoney says he tested positive over the weekend and is currently "on the upswing" and recovering. The mayor participated digitally in the Fargo City Commission...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Abortion legal battle continues. Board member’s stance on Pledge unchanged. Nurses consider strike.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: The latest on the legal fight to keep abortion services available in North Dakota. The Vice President of the Fargo School board says his stance has not changed when it comes to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Minnesota nurses considering strike.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Majority of Cass County, West Fargo businesses pass tobacco compliance checks
(Fargo, ND) -- Some mostly good news from the latest round of tobacoo compliance checks in the area. Ten of 13 West Fargo businesses, as well as 13 of 16 Cass County businesses recently passed the compliance checks this past week. Fargo Cass Public Health tells WDAY Radio that the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Schools librarian awarded statewide grant
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Schools librarian has been awarded a statewide grant. North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that Callie Navarathne, a librarian in West Fargo’s Heritage Middle School, has been awarded a teacher innovation grant to expand the library’s “makerspace” for student projects.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New NDSU President Dr. David Cook expresses excitement and acknowledges challenges on first day of classes
(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU President David Cook is expressing excitement with students back on campus Monday for the first day of the fall semester. "You know a ton of energy, we've had students here since Saturday morning. We helped move them in, my wife and I did and then met a lot of parents. A lot of anxiety, a lot of excitement. I have kids of my own who are in college back in Kansas, so I kind of get all of those different emotions," said Cook.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Red River Valley SWAT, Fargo Police conducting high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking members of the community to avoid an area due to a high-risk search warrant at a south side apartment building. Authorities say that at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Red River Valley SWAT Team began assisting Fargo Police with the search warrant at an apartment building within the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU Extension to offer multiple free parenting classes
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County residents can participate in a series of parenting classes, sponsored by NDSU extension. The fall courses, titled Parenting the Love & Logic Way, The Nurtured Heart Approach , Parent Cafe and Active Parenting: The First Five Years, are free of charge, unless otherwise specified. You...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo sobriety checkpoint yields four DUI arrests
(Fargo, ND) -- Four people are facing DUI charges after being stopped at a Fargo sobriety checkpoint from this past weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the checkpoint was located at the I-94 University Drive exit Saturday night. Authorities also issued eight drug citations, with more...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: One detained, active investigation continues in South Fargo high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking members of the community to avoid an area due to a high-risk search warrant at a south side apartment building. Authorities say that at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Red River Valley SWAT Team began assisting Fargo Police with the search warrant at an apartment building within the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South.
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
8-22-22 The Chris Berg Show
Allan Dalton, Senior Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Real Estate Global Network. Steve Moore, Executive Director of Operations and Emergency Management at Moorhead Public Schools. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: Elinneus Davis Moorhead Spuds
Big Game James caught up with Moorhead Spuds star defensive lineman and University of Washington commit Elinneus Davis. They previewed his senior season and what he wants to study at Washington.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
John Silviano Has Been Named The Pointstreak American Association Batter of the Week
Another week, another weekly award for a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawk. This time John Silviano is the Pointstreak American Association Batter of the Week for the week of August 15, the league announced Monday. Silviano is in his fourth season in the American Association and his second with the F-M RedHawks. Over...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
valleynewslive.com
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
