AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid-19

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Mayor confirmed the positive test results to WDAY Radio. Mahoney says he tested positive over the weekend and is currently "on the upswing" and recovering. The mayor participated digitally in the Fargo City Commission...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Abortion legal battle continues. Board member’s stance on Pledge unchanged. Nurses consider strike.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: The latest on the legal fight to keep abortion services available in North Dakota. The Vice President of the Fargo School board says his stance has not changed when it comes to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Minnesota nurses considering strike.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo changes noise ordinance

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Schools librarian awarded statewide grant

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Schools librarian has been awarded a statewide grant. North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that Callie Navarathne, a librarian in West Fargo’s Heritage Middle School, has been awarded a teacher innovation grant to expand the library’s “makerspace” for student projects.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New NDSU President Dr. David Cook expresses excitement and acknowledges challenges on first day of classes

(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU President David Cook is expressing excitement with students back on campus Monday for the first day of the fall semester. "You know a ton of energy, we've had students here since Saturday morning. We helped move them in, my wife and I did and then met a lot of parents. A lot of anxiety, a lot of excitement. I have kids of my own who are in college back in Kansas, so I kind of get all of those different emotions," said Cook.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Red River Valley SWAT, Fargo Police conducting high risk search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking members of the community to avoid an area due to a high-risk search warrant at a south side apartment building. Authorities say that at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Red River Valley SWAT Team began assisting Fargo Police with the search warrant at an apartment building within the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDSU Extension to offer multiple free parenting classes

(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County residents can participate in a series of parenting classes, sponsored by NDSU extension. The fall courses, titled Parenting the Love & Logic Way, The Nurtured Heart Approach , Parent Cafe and Active Parenting: The First Five Years, are free of charge, unless otherwise specified. You...
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo sobriety checkpoint yields four DUI arrests

(Fargo, ND) -- Four people are facing DUI charges after being stopped at a Fargo sobriety checkpoint from this past weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the checkpoint was located at the I-94 University Drive exit Saturday night. Authorities also issued eight drug citations, with more...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: One detained, active investigation continues in South Fargo high risk search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking members of the community to avoid an area due to a high-risk search warrant at a south side apartment building. Authorities say that at approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Red River Valley SWAT Team began assisting Fargo Police with the search warrant at an apartment building within the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
KAAL-TV

Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

8-22-22 The Chris Berg Show

Allan Dalton, Senior Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Real Estate Global Network. Steve Moore, Executive Director of Operations and Emergency Management at Moorhead Public Schools. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub

(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo

(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
FARGO, ND

