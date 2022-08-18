Queens senator talks school budget cuts, high school admissions and more at education-themed town hall in Flushing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Paterson Receives Over $50M to Improve InfrastructureMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
