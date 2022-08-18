Queens senator talks school budget cuts, high school admissions and more at education-themed town hall in Flushing

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Executive Director of New York Restoration Project Lynn Kelly has dedicated much of her career to expanding and enriching green spaces in New York City, particularly in Black and Brown neighborhoods with histories of redlining and divestment. These communities, possessing a fraction of the green space that more affluent neighborhoods have access to, are already the most at-risk for climate catastrophes and climate-related health consequences, an example of the interwoven nature of environmental justice, racial justice, and gender equity that Lynn illuminates beautifully in this interview.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO