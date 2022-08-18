ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

St. Joseph Post

Suspect in Kansas City Amber Alert turns himself in

KANSAS CITY—The suspect involved in the abduction of his young daughters after he allegedly committed a homicide on Sunday is in custody, according to Kanas City Police. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself to authorities on Monday morning, according to Captain Leslie Foreman with the KCPD. The Missouri State Highway...
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas felon accused of weekend theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a weekend arrest. Shortly after 4p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the AT&T Store at 806 U.S.59 in Atchison to investigate a theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 46-year-old Landon Bain in a vehicle outside the store and took him into custody for a an alleged theft that had just occurred from the store.
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup

A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
Person
Jean Peters
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Big drives from Mahomes finish in touchdowns, Chiefs beat Commanders 24-14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game. The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown to, yet again, Fortson.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2

(AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2. Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 durng a resurgent season. The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

