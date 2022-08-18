Read full article on original website
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Suspect in Kansas City Amber Alert turns himself in
KANSAS CITY—The suspect involved in the abduction of his young daughters after he allegedly committed a homicide on Sunday is in custody, according to Kanas City Police. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself to authorities on Monday morning, according to Captain Leslie Foreman with the KCPD. The Missouri State Highway...
Police: Kansas felon accused of weekend theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a weekend arrest. Shortly after 4p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the AT&T Store at 806 U.S.59 in Atchison to investigate a theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 46-year-old Landon Bain in a vehicle outside the store and took him into custody for a an alleged theft that had just occurred from the store.
🎥 Police release video of pursuit, arrest Kan. double-murder suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Lawrence on Monday released police dash camera and body camera images of the July 31, high-speed chase through the community that led to the arrest of double homicide suspect 51-year-old Rodney Marshall. Click below to watch Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart explain the...
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Kan. man jailed after police find 70-year-old with gunshot wound
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of NE Gordon in Topeka, in reference to a shooting, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found a 70-year-old man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital by American Medical Response.
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
Kan. brothers jailed after multiple reports of gunshots
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating several cases involving gunshots in the Topeka area and have made an arrest. On August 18, police officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court in Topeka, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. As a result of...
Kansas home burglary suspect gave police a fake name
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of NE Arter on a burglary to a residence, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers were provided a brief description of a...
DeKalb Co. woman hospitalized after pickup overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Monday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Josephine M. Kilgore, 20, Maysville, was southbound on Route EE just north of NE Grindstone four and one half miles north of Cameron.
Kansas City man dedicates his life to the dying art of fur coats
Bart Atkins has worked on thousands of fur coats, but he has only ever made one coat for himself, out of long beaver fur. He doesn’t wear it anymore because he didn’t like the attention it got in the grocery store – everyone wants to touch fur when they see it.
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash during police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Sunday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Theodore L. Marti, 37, St. Joseph, was fleeing law enforcement eastbound in the 5600 Block of Lake Front Lane in St. Joseph.
Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Sydnee C. Reese, 23, Maysville, was westbound on MO 6 in Maysville. The Chevy pulled into the path of an an...
Waters breaks tie with walk, Royals beat White Sox 6-4
(AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly, the seventh of eight White...
