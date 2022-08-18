Read full article on original website
tornadopix.com
3 dead, 39 homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE/Grey News) – Authorities have confirmed three people were killed as a result of a home explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the call originally came just before 1 p.m. Evansville Fire Department officials say another person has been taken to a nearby hospital, but...
wwbl.com
One Killed in Wabash Co., Illinois House Explosion
The cause of a house explosion that claimed the life of a man and critically injured his wife in Wabash County, Illinois remains under investigation. The blast happened Friday evening on North 23-60 Boulevard. Allendale Fire was dispatched along with several other Emergency Services in Wabash County. The Wabash County...
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
wevv.com
Explosion destroys house in Allendale, killing man and hospitalizing his wife
The close knit community of Allendale, Illinois, is in shock after an explosion on Friday destroyed a local home and sent two people to the hospital. Shortly before 6pm on Friday, an explosion rocked the neighborhood of North 2360 Boulevard. Neighbors immediately rushed to the scene to help in any way that they could regardless of the potential danger.
wevv.com
Child dead, mother being treated for severe burns after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville
A young child that was pulled from a fiery Friday night crash in Evansville, Indiana has died, and the child's mother is currently being treated for severe burns, according to authorities. The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41...
14news.com
EFD: Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire at Fulton Square Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire started shortly after 2 p.m. When EFD crews arrived on scene, firefighters say they saw visible smoke and flames coming from the apartment. Fire officials say the...
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
Neighbors pull victim from Southern Illinois house explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says several victims were hospitalized after a house exploded Friday evening. Deputies say they were dispatched to the the 2300 block of North Boulevard in Allendale for the incident. Authorities say two people were home at the time of the explosion and were flown to a […]
Florence Street blaze leaves apartment with heavy damage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says four people were displaced after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon. Around 2:11 p.m., first-responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Florence Street for a possible fire. Crews say they saw smoke and flames coming from the townhouse apartment. The fire, which originated in the ground […]
Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized after Wabash County explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening. Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Murphy’s wife, Sue, remains in […]
New bodycam video shows aftermath shows aftermath of deadly Evansville, Indiana house explosion
New body camera video shows the aftermath of a deadly house explosion in Indiana.
Evansville woman facing multiple charges after fight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing eight charges after police say she tried to kick officers after a fight with a victim. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a the 1800 block of Pueblo Pass around 5:15 p.m Saturday for an assault in progress. The victim told police […]
wevv.com
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit and run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old...
EPD: Man hit by semi-truck after several carjacking attempts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man was hit by traffic while trying to carjack several people on the Lloyd Expressway. Friday night, officers say they were dispatched to an assault in progress on Ohio Street. Dispatch advised that a man tried to steal a truck from a driver and then jumped onto […]
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
Toddler killed, mother hurt in Lloyd accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A child, 20 months, was killed after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 following a single-vehicle accident just before 7:30 Friday night. The Evansville Fire Department says the car was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far-right lane into […]
14news.com
Police: 3 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Saturday. This happened on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 41 North. According to police, 28-year-old Rebecca Flippin was driving southbound in an SUV when her vehicle was hit by a truck, driven by 60-year-old Cereise Snyder, that was turning onto the highway from the McDonald’s parking lot.
14news.com
Stranger stops to help after crash and fire that killed toddler, burned mom
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal. New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
14news.com
Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a suspect is in the hospital after he was hit by a car and a semi. Police say they were called to a fight on Ohio Street Friday night. They say a man tried to take someone’s truck and then jumped on his trailer.
