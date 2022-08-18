ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West looks confused after spotting someone who looks just like her mum

By Breanna Robinson
 5 days ago

North West , 9, seemed quite confused after spotting someone who looked a bit like her mum Kim Kardashian.

A video shared on TikTok by @gzb_21 highlighted that very moment.

The clip showed footage of North accompanied by her friend, who seemed to mouth the phrase "there's your mom, oh no it isn't," as Korean rapper CL, could be seen outside of the Balenciaga show in Paris posing for the cameras.

CL could be seen sporting a light wash denim ensemble, dark tinted sunglasses, and platinum blonde hair, which could be deemed similar to the reality TV star and SKIMS founder.

People took to the video's comments section to poke fun at the scene.

One person wrote: "The kids be like: hmmm, who is this gurlll?"

"I'm sorry, but their stares have me caCKLING," another added.

A third wrote: "She was trying to look at her better, but she just can't recognize her."

Someone else who believed that the children recognised CL added: "The kids recognised her. I've seen CL at the Kanye red concert thing where he was interviewed by David Letterman. You guys can check it out on Netflix.

In Letterman's Netflix show titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction , CL was seen sitting next to the host and Kris Jenner in footage from West's Sunday church service in 2019.

Other people also shared who they felt CL looked like at first glance, with one appearing to believe that she looked like Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama.

"I thought it was Alabama," they wrote.

@gzb_21

Replying to @elisabeth6336 kids probably don’t know who she is, so they probably wondering who is she but in WOW for the moment😂 #cl #chaelincl #fypシ

Last month, West made a fashionable impression on people as she joined Kardashian for Paris couture week.

However, while she sat in the front row for the Jean Paul Gaultier show, she held up a paper sign with "Stop" written on it, seemingly pointing out how difficult it could be for a young person to be subjected to the paparazzi.

After that moment, Kardashian took to Twitter to address it, noting that North found the video "funny" and that she "guess, had it with the people taking pictures of her, so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…"

