Grace on Purpose helps area teens with college, life

By By Bill Rollins Correspondent
 5 days ago

KENANSVILLE – James Kenan basketball Hall of Famer Anita Rogers Miller has continued her impact on area sports in a teaching and coaching career that reaches beyond those roles.

Her latest venture – with the help of her husband Steven Miller, also a former Tiger athlete, and current JK girls basketball coach Kenny Williams – is entitled Grace on Purpose 4 Purpose.

It’s a non-discriminatory youth enrichment program that strives to meet the academic, social and emotional needs of youth in the community by providing equitable opportunities and resources beyond the traditional classroom.

“Some of these kids don’t have what I had at James Kenan with coach (Sherman) Futch,” Miller said of her late coach. “He did a lot of these things for me and others, and I also feel that I’m honoring him by reaching out this way.”

The late Futch helped Miller and others visit colleges, and Miller earned a scholarship to Mount Olive College.

Recently, she was head coach at Lakewood High School for three years, finishing runnerup to North Duplin last season in the Carolina 1A Conference.

She wanted to get closer to home in Kenansville, because she wants to make Duplin the prime area for Grace on Purpose, so she feels “blessed” to be a new teacher and basketball coach at Chinquapin Elementary.

Providing more on Grace on Purpose, Miller said, “We provide outlets and programs to help youth navigate the real world and plan their future.” Miller said.

Their grade-school services include academic tutoring, summer enrichment programs and field trips for cultural experiences.

Grace on Purpose also offers support to young adults who are preparing for life after high school. The center provides assistance that could be unattainable to most minority or economically disadvantaged students. It engages all youth through STEM education, the arts and sports activities.

Its college preparation includes help obtaining financial aid and scholarships, plus campus tours and career exploration.

There also is help with trades and military paths.

“We believe that growth happens through opportunity, education, coaching and mentorship,” Miller said.

“Through equity and diversity, we aim to close the achievement gap, decrease gang-related activities.”

Another of the organization’s purposes is to help with financial aid to those headed for college.

A current beneficiary is Ta’Laizia Newkirk, a 2022 graduate of James Kenan who played basketball four years for the Tigers.

She has a scholarship to play at Justice College, a private Christian school in Chandler, Arizona, and plans to major in Forensic Psychology, Criminal Justice and Cosmetology.

She needs help with some initial expenses, and Miller asks that anyone who would like to contribute go to: gofundme.com/f/talaizia-newkirk-education-traveling-expenses.

Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.

