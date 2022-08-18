Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
ComicBook
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
'My Dream Quinceanera' reboot coming to Paramount+ in September
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Coming-of-age reality series My Dream Quinceañera will premiere on Paramount+ in September. The streaming service shared a release date and new details about the show in a press release Tuesday. My Dream Quinceañera is a reimagining of the AwesomenessTV YouTube series of the same name....
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
ComicBook
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
Alfea College is about to get a lot more magical. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming second season of Fate: The Winx Saga, which will premiere on the platform next month. The trailer provides the best look yet at the new season of the live-action series, which is inspired by the beloved Winx Club franchise. In Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, school's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling "disappeared" and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Going On Extended Hiatus Ahead of Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super has finally capped off the long running Granolah the Survivor arc, but the manga will be taking a lengthy hiatus in order to prepare for what's to come in the next arc of the series! It was announced earlier this year that not only would Dragon Ball Super be ending the Granolah the Survivor arc some time this year, but would also launch the next arc of the series this year as well. It was then confirmed with the newest chapter of the series that the fight against the Heeters has now ended, but in a way that fans really didn't expect.
ComicBook
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Gamescom's Opening Night Live event begins in just a couple of hours to officially kick off the Gamescom proceedings alongside a slew of trailers, reveals, and whatever else host Geoff Keighley brings to the stage. We'll see over 35 games featured there in some capacity over the course of two hours, so if you were expecting just a short welcoming ceremony before Gamescom, you might want to play on stick around a while longer.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - The Movie's Villain is a Major Disappointment
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been selling itself as the film that will bring back the Red Ribbon Army, so many fans were able to predict which long-awaited villain comeback was set to hit the silver screen right out of the gate. With Dr. Hedo creating the two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the mysterious, all-powerful antagonist waited in the wings and was absent from a lot of the marketing for the Shonen film. Unfortunately, Cell Max was nothing if not a major disappointment for those who have been waiting for the villain's return.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version Teaser Released
Spider-Man No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version just revealed a teaser trailer for the movie's re-release. There's 11 minutes of new content in the Marvel film's swing back into theaters. Yesterday fans celebrated Sony releasing a poster for the new version of Spidey's last adventure. That image captured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland with top billing. Going into No Way Home the first time, there was a lot of speculation about the two older Spider-Men being in the movie. Now, months after the first release, fans are wondering what extras are hiding in the runtime of this version. Marvel made it clear that there are some very distinct differences between what made it to footage and some of the concept art for this movie. Most of that probably won't make it into the final product. But, there are bound to be some serious surprises when it hits theaters in September. Check out the trailer down below.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
ComicBook
Secret Headquarters Turned Loki's Owen Wilson Into a Super Hero
Owen Wilson joined the world of super heroes with Marvel's Loki series for a debut in 2021 and he is currently in production on the the show's second season. Before going back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his Mobius M. Mobius, Wilson became a full-on super hero for Paramount+'s Secret Headquarters film. While much of the film sees the younger cast members becoming heroes themselves, it is Wilson who plays The Guard. The Guard is the father to Walker Scobell's Jack and he certainly has a bit of an Iron Man groove going on when it comes to his super heroic technology and suit.
ComicBook
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases New Announcement
Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Nintendo's incredibly popular Switch game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has teased that a new announcement potentially associated with the title could be arriving in the coming day. At this point in time, the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has come to a close, which means that this impending announcement likely won't have anything to do with the actual game. That being said, Sakurai could have something new planned that those in the game's community could have fun with.
ComicBook
Sailor Moon's Legendary Lost Pilot Has Been Found
That's right, a hard working YouTube reporter has somehow uncovered the legendary lost pilot for Saban and ToonMakers' produced Sailor Moon series previously lost to time for all these years! One of the most notable lost media projects among anime fans was a Sailor Moon project that had attempted to "Americanize" Naoko Takeuchi's original series for new audiences. This was a live-action and animated hybrid that completely revamped the original series for new audiences. Unlike DiC's first English dubbed release for the franchise, this would have been a complete detour from what we eventually got. But it never got beyond the pilot stage.
ComicBook
Masters of the Universe Cosplay Shows New Side of Skeletor
Skeletor came back to screens in a whole new way with the release of new Masters of the Universe animated series with Netflix, and now one awesome cosplay has put a whole new spin on the classic villain! Netflix and Mattel Television brought the classic animated franchise back for a new generation with not only the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe CG animated series, but a new sequel series set after the events of Filmation's original, Masters of the Universe: Revolution. But as that series came to an end, it was made clear that this was far from the last time we'd see the franchise in action.
ComicBook
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Confirms Season 2 Could Be Saved If Cancelled By Netflix
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman finally arrived earlier this month, with the live-action series making its debut on Netflix. After boasting impressive streaming numbers and already releasing an additional bonus episode, the question has now become whether or not the show will get a second season. Given Netflix's previous penchant for cancelling shows, and the series' producers, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently getting flack for scrapping an array of projects, fans are unsure what the future holds. New comments from series creator Neil Gaiman indicate that there might still be hope for the series beyond that, with Gaiman recently taking to Twitter to confirm that the show could potentially continue on another platform if it did get cancelled by Netflix.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage
The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo Breaks Out Wormageddon: Watch
Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim with new episodes in just a couple of weeks, and Season 6 is heating up with a new promo kicking off Wormageddon! The highly anticipated sixth season of the series has a lot of mysteries surrounding what to expect given everything that happened towards the end of the fifth season, but things got even more curious when Adult Swim started dropping teases for the mysterious "Wormageddon" event. This event teased that a secret egg broke out of the Citadel and flung itself to Earth before hatching all of the deadly worms on the inside.
