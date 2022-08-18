Spider-Man No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version just revealed a teaser trailer for the movie's re-release. There's 11 minutes of new content in the Marvel film's swing back into theaters. Yesterday fans celebrated Sony releasing a poster for the new version of Spidey's last adventure. That image captured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland with top billing. Going into No Way Home the first time, there was a lot of speculation about the two older Spider-Men being in the movie. Now, months after the first release, fans are wondering what extras are hiding in the runtime of this version. Marvel made it clear that there are some very distinct differences between what made it to footage and some of the concept art for this movie. Most of that probably won't make it into the final product. But, there are bound to be some serious surprises when it hits theaters in September. Check out the trailer down below.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO