Former Univ. of Mississippi football player dies at 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi football program lost a former player on Wednesday. According to coach Lane Kiffin, former player Luke Knox has passed away. He was 22.

Lane Kiffin posted the following on Twitter :

“There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox. I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifter up everyone around him. The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke’s spirit. I know he is with God now.”

Luke Knox has a brother, Dawson Knox, who currently plays tight end for the Buffalo Bills. Dawson also played football for the University of Mississippi from 2015-2018 as a walk-on full back.

