Shiba Inu began its life as a dog meme coin. Today SHIB is the largest token holding among ETH whales. Even still, the price is down more than 80% from its all-time highs. At one point it was down more than 90%. What this means is that as the bear market turns, SHIB will have a lot of headwinds going against it as it has to fight to cross several psychological price resistance levels. Because of this, SHIB gains are likely to be outpaced by new projects that have no resistance levels and that will be in price discovery mode.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO