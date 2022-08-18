ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ To Honor ‘Star Trek’ Actor Nichelle Nichols With Video Tribute

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Paramount+ will remember trailblazing Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols during its Star Trek Day event next month.

The event will feature a “special video to honor the impact and influence” of Nichols, who portrayed translator communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series. Nichols, who died July 31 at 89, broke barriers with her portrayal of Uhura in the series and later in its film franchise.

Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery

As one of the principal players on the Star Trek original series, Nichols shared one of the first interracial kisses in television history with costar William Shatner. Nichols voiced Uhura on Star Trek: The Animated Series and appeared in the first six Star Trek films. She became a lieutenant commander in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and then a full commander in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Throughout, she was a powerful symbol for African Americans and a fan favorite in the various projects.

George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols

The third annual Star Trek event also will feature conversations and cast from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, along with additional programming.

The global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration will be held at noon Thursday, September 8, at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center.

DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
