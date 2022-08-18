ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, AL

Woman accuses law enforcement of sexual misconduct

By Richard Everett
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officer was arrested in Geneva on a sexual misconduct charge.

Scotty Ballard, 52, of Andalusia, turned himself into the Geneva Police Department after a warrant was served for his arrest. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, the victim of the misconduct filed a report against Ballard, after which a 3rd party warrant was issued.

The charges resulted in a Class A Misdemeanor of Sexual Misconduct. Ballard reportedly turned himself in and is now released on bond.

ALEA did not issue a press release and deferred to the Geneva Police Department.

Ballard was already out on bond after being arrested in 2020 following a Covington County Grand Jury indictment for Assault in the Second Degree. Ballard reportedly struck a pedestrian on Highway 55 in Covington County.

