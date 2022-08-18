Checking in on Sun Prairie East and West girls tennis

The 2022 season has already gotten underway for the girls tennis squads at both Sun Prairie East and West High Schools. There has been a bit of tough sledding for both teams, but there are flashes of optimism that promise better results as the Cardinals and Wolves continue to develop this season.

Sun Prairie East kicked off its season on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the Dane County Invitational at Ahuska Park.

The Cardinals have a new face at the No. 1 singles spot as junior La Follette transfer Annalise Yang steps in for Sun Prairie East. Yang won a singles state title as a freshman during the 2020-21 alternate season state tournament and placed fifth at last year’s state tournament.

She started her season off strong, earning a 6-2, 6-0 win over Madison East and a 6-0, 6-0 win over DeForest to reach the finals. The match was called off due to rain, but Yang was well on her way to victory with a 6-0, 1-0 lead over her opponent from Madison Memorial.

There is a new duo at the No. 1 doubles position for East this season, but the two are a pair of familiar faces. Senior Reagan Schwartzer was a state finals participant last season, but her partner Alexandra Stein has graduated. Now, junior Grace Kramschuster will take her place. Kramschuster filled the No. 1 singles role for the Cardinals last season and brings a wealth of experience to the position.

After thumping La Follette 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round, Schwartzer and Kramschuster had their work cut out for them in the semifinals against Madison Memorial. They clawed their way to a 6-3, 1-6, 10-6 to earn a shot at a championship.

The championship match pitted top-seeded Sun Prairie East against the No. 2 seed, Monona Grove. The Cardinals had an easier time with this win, earning a 6-4, 6-4 victory to claim the crown.

“I was impressed with the No. 1 doubles,” Sun Prairie East head coach Patrick Anderson said. “The chemistry is there, and the desire to win. The sky’s the limit.”

There were early exits for most of the remaining Cardinals, but not from senior Raina Borchardt in the No. 4 singles spot. In the first match of the day, Borchardt came back from a 6-7(5) loss in the first set to win the next two, 6-4 and 10-7, to snatch a win and advance.

Her habit of comebacks continued in the semifinals. Facing Monona Grove, she again lost the first set before picking up a 7-6(4) win to tie things up. Borchardt closed with a 6-2 win to punch a ticket to the championshop. There, McFarland’s Kylie Meinholdt earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory, but Borchardt deserves her flowers for a hard-fought second place finish.

“What can I say, she’s the “comeback kid,” Anderson said. “Raina is a competitor, a fighter, she never gives up and will put it all on the court.”

The Cardinals didn’t have much time to rest as they had back-to-back home matches the following week. Sun Prairie East hosted Madison West on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and McFarland on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

As for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves jumped right into the deep end of competition as well. The day after their preseason scrimmage, the Wolves traveled to the Green Island Tennis Courts on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a quad with Onalaska Luther, Menomonie, and Aquinas.

Sun Prairie West started with Aquinas, losing 5-2 as a team. Senior Mairin Leary earned one of the Wolves’ two wins from the No. 1 singles position. She took down Emily Bakalars 6-0, 6-1. Junior Lexa Bryant earned the other victory from the No. 3 singles spot, defeating Elie Klar 6-3, 7-6(9).

Next was Onalaska Luther, which resulted in another 5-2 team loss for the Wolves. Again, Leary and Bryant were the only two Sun Prairie East players to earn wins. Leary, still in the No. 1 singles spot, won 6-3, 7-6(7) over Maddy Olson. Bryant bumped up to the No. 2 singles position for this one, earning a come-from-behind victory over Cate Bruemmer, 6-7(5), 6-4, 10-7.

Sun Prairie West ended the day with Monomonie, a 7-0 team loss. No Wolf even won a set against one of the state’s best squads.

Undeterred, the Wolves returned to the courts for a trip to DeForest High School for another quad on Tuesday, Aug. 16. West and DeForest were joined by Sauk Prairie and Oregon.

DeForest won the event with 17 team wins, followed by Oregon in second with 10, Sauk Prairie in third with seven, and Sun Prairie West in fourth with five.

Sophomore Katie Thompson, Sun Prairie West’s usual No. 1 singles player, returned for this match and earned her first win of the season by defeating Sauk Prairie’s Allison Shelton 6-1, 6-1.

This kickstarted a run of West wins over Sauk. Leary, now in the No. 2 singles spot, came from behind to defeat Sauk’s Emilia Pape 4-6, 6-2, 10-1. Bryant, back in the No. 3 singles spot, also picked up a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ava Shimpach.

Sophomore Asha Sundarum, filling the role of No. 3 singles in the Wolves’ match against DeForest, was responsible for West’s fourth singles victory. Sundarum defeated Carley O’Connor 7-5, 6-3.

The Wolves’ final victory of the day came from No. 3 doubles. Ishani Padmanaban and Sadie Segura teamed up to defeat Sauk Prairie’s pair of Madelyn Mauch and Bella Enge, 6-4, 7-5.

Next up, Sun Prairie East will host another Big Eight conference match, this time against Janesville Parker, on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Following a home match with Verona on Thursday, Aug. 18, Sun Prairie West will head to Badger High School for a two-day invitational on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20. The Wolves follow that up with a trip to Janesville Craig, on Tuesday, Aug 23.

Both East and West will clash with a quad at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Cardinals and Wolves will be joined by Beloit Memorial and Madison East.