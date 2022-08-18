Read full article on original website
Doubletapp fire burning off I-84 near Simco Road
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is responding to a brush fire off of I-84 near Simco Road. The Doubletapp fire is estimated to be 710 acres, according to BLM. I-84 was temporarily blocked for fire suppression, but has reopened. As of Monday night, BLM...
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing low wages and burn out
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
History of the Western Idaho Fair
IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
Meta works with Kuna, fire district to soften blow of HB 389, rapid growth
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A new water treatment plant isn’t the only investment Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is making in the city of Kuna with its controversial new data center going in. A one-time mitigation payment of $8.2 million...
Idaho gas prices continue to see gradual decline
BOISE, Idaho — The average price of gas in Boise was $4.71 per gallon last week, 6.1 cents lower than the week prior, according to GasBuddy. Boise gas prices are 41.3 cents a gallon lower than the previous month, 81.3 cents higher than a year ago, while the national average sits at $3.86 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.
Man dies after stabbing at Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise. Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at...
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
You Can Grow It: Harvesting BUGS near Comba Park in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — There is a hidden gem in the City of Trees that many people do not know is there. It is a wonderful resource for children and adults to learn more about how our food is grown, as well as how to prepare it for nutritious and delicious meals.
Celebrating the 100th birthday of a veteran of the Marine Corps Women's Reserve
CALDWELL, Idaho — In a city of nearly 60 thousand people, Caldwell likely had several birthday parties over the weekend, but one was a bit special. Betty Martin turned 100 two days ago. She celebrated with family and friends, some of whom came all the way from southern California.
Six Idahoans awarded Idaho Medal of Honor
BOISE, Idaho — Six Iaw enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor Wednesday, for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal awarding ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. "Today we talk about the state's highest...
Meridian sees overwhelming resident attendance for library board meeting
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A library district board meeting is usually about as exciting as the name suggests. However, Wednesday night in Meridian, their library district board meeting was far from boring, due to the more than 200 people packed into the meeting room to share their views on their community library.
7's HERO: Community bands together to make Caldwell girl's concert wish come true
CALDWELL, Idaho — People are still talking about The Chicks concert at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre in Nampa. It was back on August 6, and the outdoor concert was absolutely packed with fans singing their hearts out in the summer heat. Two of those fans were extra thrilled to...
Police searching for arson suspect after fire near Boise home
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an arson suspect after a fire caused damage to the fence and yard of a home in Boise Sunday afternoon. Firefighters and police responded to the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive after a man ignited the fire around 1:30 p.m. Boise Police said the man -- seen in the photo above this article -- was seen in the area "multiple times" before the fire started.
School bus safety demonstration held by Meridian Fire, Police Departments
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire and Police Departments held a joint demonstration regarding school bus safety on Tuesday. The departments partnered with Cascade Student Transportation for their annual training day Tuesday morning to show the drivers how rescue operations would be carried out in the event of an emergency.
Idaho medical community speaks out on practical issues they see with new abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho’s 6-week criminal ban on abortion is set to go into effect on Friday, medical professionals across the state remain concerned about the second, more restrictive abortion ban set to go into effect in one week, August 25th. “We have significant concerns about what...
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
20 year anniversary of Boise Anne Frank Memorial
BOISE, Idaho — The Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial located in the heart of downtown Boise celebrated its 20-year anniversary Tuesday, August 16. To this day, the Idaho Anne Frank memorial is one of the only memorials of its kind in the United States. The idea for the memorial...
Boise Airport opens new terminal parking exit plaza
BOISE, Idaho — Travelers landing at the Boise Airport Wednesday were introduced to a new exit plaza for terminal parking, as construction continues on the BOI Upgrade project. The newly-constructed structure will replace BOI's previous exit plaza and is part of the airport's new public parking garage, which will...
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
Woman sentenced for disturbing the peace after protest at health official's home in 2020
BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, 52-year-old Susan Lang, who took part in a protest outside Diana Lachiondo's home in December 2020, was charged with a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace. As of Wednesday, Lang was sentenced to seven days in jail, but credited two days. According to Ada County’s...
