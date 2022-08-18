ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing low wages and burn out

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
History of the Western Idaho Fair

IDAHO, USA — Before the event of the summer in Idaho was in Garden City, it began in 1897 near the center of town. The Idaho Agriculture Park, near 21st Street, Idaho Street and State Street, held the first Idaho Intermountain Fair in 1897. The intention was to bring travelers and people from far-away cities to Boise, where they would bring their livestock, crops, pies, quilts and other items.
Idaho gas prices continue to see gradual decline

BOISE, Idaho — The average price of gas in Boise was $4.71 per gallon last week, 6.1 cents lower than the week prior, according to GasBuddy. Boise gas prices are 41.3 cents a gallon lower than the previous month, 81.3 cents higher than a year ago, while the national average sits at $3.86 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.
Man dies after stabbing at Boise Bench home

BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise. Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at...
Six Idahoans awarded Idaho Medal of Honor

BOISE, Idaho — Six Iaw enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor Wednesday, for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal awarding ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. "Today we talk about the state's highest...
Police searching for arson suspect after fire near Boise home

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an arson suspect after a fire caused damage to the fence and yard of a home in Boise Sunday afternoon. Firefighters and police responded to the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive after a man ignited the fire around 1:30 p.m. Boise Police said the man -- seen in the photo above this article -- was seen in the area "multiple times" before the fire started.
Boise Airport opens new terminal parking exit plaza

BOISE, Idaho — Travelers landing at the Boise Airport Wednesday were introduced to a new exit plaza for terminal parking, as construction continues on the BOI Upgrade project. The newly-constructed structure will replace BOI's previous exit plaza and is part of the airport's new public parking garage, which will...
