Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Frothy Beard Brewing hosting Pizza Fest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Frothy Beard Brewing Company is celebrating all things pizza with specials throughout the week. August 22 through 25, guests can enjoy different pizza deals and events each night at the brewery’s Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location . On Monday, cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizzas...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Blūm coffee shop opens in downtown Charleston apartment complex

College of Charleston graduate Fran Knudsen has found a second home for her successful Columbia coffee shop 2 miles away from her alma mater. Blūm is now open at 511 Meeting St. on the bottom floor of the 511 Meeting Apartments in downtown Charleston. Knudsen opened her Columbia shop...
CHARLESTON, SC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Charleston 2022

This beautiful, elegant and charming Southern gem is one of the most loved destinations in the US. The South Carolina port city has a quaint and unique stuck-in-time feel with immaculately preserved – and colorful – historic buildings, cobblestone streets and antebellum mansions. Other highlights include its fine...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/22: Three holes

This week’s new mystery photo shows a brick building with three weird concrete holes sticking out of its side. Where is this building and what is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area

Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston officials address flooding in the City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City Market is just one of many areas in Downtown Charleston that is prone to flooding. Following Friday night’s high waters in the market, Charleston city leaders provided an update on a drainage project in that area. The Market Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway to alleviate flooding in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Awendaw Blue Crab Festival returns Saturday!

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – In need of a good time and delicious seafood? Look no further! Awendaw’s Annual Blue Crab Festival returns this Saturday. Lowcountry locals (and visitors) should grab their best crab crackers and mallets for the 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival. The festival will have crabs of all many flavors and a […]
live5news.com

Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in South Carolina. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo...
RESTAURANTS
The Post and Courier

Sheffield's Wine Bar & Tapas celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Owners Cynthia Kirk and John Sheffield, joined by Councilmembers G.M. Whitley, Howard Chapman and John Iacofano, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz and fellow Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Sheffield's Wine Bar & Tapas with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 320 W Coleman Blvd., Suite G.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Lowcountry Artists Gallery Presents “Visual Poetry”

Admission to the opening reception is free and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance. Jacobs has spent her life watching the seasons change among the marshes and beaches of the South Carolina Coast. After graduating from the College of Charleston, Jacobs decided to pursue her professional career as a painter. Working primarily in pastel, she paints landscapes using atmosphere and light to create mood and expression in her art.
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
Charleston, SC

