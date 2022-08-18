Admission to the opening reception is free and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance. Jacobs has spent her life watching the seasons change among the marshes and beaches of the South Carolina Coast. After graduating from the College of Charleston, Jacobs decided to pursue her professional career as a painter. Working primarily in pastel, she paints landscapes using atmosphere and light to create mood and expression in her art.

2 DAYS AGO