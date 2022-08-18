Read full article on original website
Grant awarded to Doña Ana County to improve projects along Santa Teresa port of entry
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grant was awarded to Doña Ana County to invest in efforts to improve projects along the Santa Teresa port of entry and the businesses surrounding it. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $1.1 million to implement and operate an integrated...
Carlsbad Caverns National Park reopens after 150 tourists stranded due to flooded water
CARLSBAD CAVERNS, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Carlsbad Caverns National Park reopened Monday. The park had closed after flooding Saturday. A total of 150 tourists were evacuated after being stranded by rising water at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, according to the Associated Press. Park officials told people at...
