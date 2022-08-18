Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Edouard Mendy produces absolute howler for Chelsea, gets punished by Brenden Aaronson
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced an absolute howler of a mistake to gift Leeds the lead at Elland Road this afternoon. Thiago Silva played the ball back to the Senegalese shotstopper but he was guilty of overplaying in the wrong area at the wrong time. His touch was off and...
"He's getting found out" - Liverpool star brutally slammed for his performance against Man United
Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has been highly critical of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance last night against Manchester United, as the Reds fell to a 2-1 defeat against their oldest rivals. The Merseyside club were second best in almost every facet of the game, and the loss leaves them in...
Leicester City reject third Chelsea offer worth £70 million for Wesley Fofana with Blues 'unwilling' to increase bid
Leicester City have rejected a £70 million plus add-ons bid from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana, according to reports. The 21–year-old is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer but Leicester have already rebuffed two bids for the France international. Fofana was left out of their squad...
Revealed: Full Chelsea squad who trained at Stamford Bridge as Mateo Kovacic returns to hand Thomas Tuchel huge fitness boost
Mateo Kovacic provided Chelsea with a welcome fitness boost on Tuesday afternoon after being involved in the open training session at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side trained away from their usual Cobham training base to head to west London ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City. Chelsea...
How To Watch: FC Barcelona vs Manchester City (Charity Friendly): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
After suffering the first dropped points of their Premier League title defence in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City are now set to go toe-to-toe against Barcelona in a mid-season charity friendly. The fixture has been promoted by the retired Blaugrana star Juan Carlos Ensue to...
'Magnificent game' could be Scott McTominay's last for Man Utd amid Premier League interest
Scott McTominay produced a 'magnificent' performance against Liverpool on Monday night and now one Premier League club have joined others in wanting to sign the midfielder. Manchester United looked like a team transformed against their fierce rivals on Monday, considering what had come the week before against Brentford. Several United...
Liverpool star ruthlessly destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Man United
Liverpool fans ruthlessly slammed Jordan Henderson following his disastrous showing against Manchester United on Monday. Jurgen Klopp's team remain winless in the new Premier League season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the first half, with Marcus Rashford...
"Just can't believe" - Micah Richards left stunned by "strange" thing Van Dijk did against Man United
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he was stunned by some of the defending by Virgil Van Dijk yesterday and admitted it was ‘strange’ to see him so out of character. Liverpool’s difficult start to the season continued last night as they fell to a 2-1...
Man United fans throw cans of beer at coach while chanting 'murderers'
Manchester United fans threw cans of beer at a coach while chanting 'murderers' ahead of tonight's big Premier League clash against Liverpool. Check it out below:. A coach appearing to be carrying Liverpool fans was targetted by Man United supporters as the vehicle entered Old Trafford. Shocking footage shows fans...
Marcus Rashford was given ‘benefit of the doubt’ for his goal against Liverpool
Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United against Liverpool looked offside but was given as onside due to a new rule. With the game in the balance at 1-0, Erik ten Hag’s side pushed for a second goal. Anthony Martial latched onto a horrible touch in the centre of...
Everyone at Man Utd was desperate to show Roy Keane the respect he deserves vs Liverpool
Roy Keane was shown respect by everyone involved with Manchester United during Monday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool and it's lovely to see. The former Republic of Ireland international spent 12 years at Old Trafford and captained the club between 1997 and his departure in 2005. Keane's exit was a controversial...
"I think" - Sky Sports man predicts £180k-a-week Liverpool star will leave the club next year
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino will leave the club next year. The Brazilian has had a very successful time on Merseyside, scoring just under 100 goals in 330 games. Firmino has won everything there is to win for the club, most notably the Premier League and Champions...
Piers Morgan brands Erik ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘one of the dumbest decisions in football history’
Piers Morgan has branded Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as 'one of the dumbest decisions in football history'. After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, Ten Hag has decided to make some big changes to his starting eleven for the Liverpool game.
Alisson reveals why Liverpool really lost to Man United last night
Alisson Becker has claimed opponents have learned Liverpool's style of play following his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. Liverpool lined up last night with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott in a midfield which lacked cohesion, but Jurgen Klopp had little alternative due to the sheer amount of injuries.
"Will not go" - Jurgen Klopp reveals one Liverpool star who won't be leaving the club this summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that midfielder Naby Keita won't be leaving the club this summer. Speaking to the media ahead of last night's fixture with Man United, Jürgen Klopp was quizzed on the Guinean's future and the German tactician responded in detail. “Selling Naby [Keita] now and...
How the Glazer family have ruined Manchester United more than you think
Manchester United could have new owners in the next couple of years, and fans are seeing light at the end of one of the darkest tunnels the club has ever gone down. The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United was opposed from the start, it’s been opposed all 17 years of the way through, and will continue to be opposed until the day they’re gone.
