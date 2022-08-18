ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,762 new cases, 22 new deaths on August 18

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,762 new cases and 22 new deaths on Thursday, August 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,408,809 and the total number of deaths to 17,765.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 62 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 518 hospitalized patients with 23 on ventilators.

In our area, 171 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,093 total confirmed cases and 781 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 57,093 cases, 781 deaths (77 new cases and 6 new deaths)
  • Lincoln Parish – 13,835 cases, 151 deaths (10 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 7,861 cases, 136 deaths (8 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 8,092 cases, 181 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Union Parish – 7,995 cases, 140 deaths (11 new cases)
  • Richland Parish – 7,800 cases, 104 deaths (17 new cases and 1 new death)
  • Concordia Parish –5,731 cases, 91 deaths (6 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish – 5,015 cases, 77 deaths (8 new cases)
  • Madison Parish –3,625 cases, 58 deaths (12 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 4,961 cases, 65 deaths (4 new cases)
  • West Carroll Parish – 4,194 cases, 70 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
  • La Salle Parish – 4,720 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 2,915 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
  • East Carroll Parish – 2,893 cases, 38 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Caldwell Parish – 4,012 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish – 1,153 cases, 13 deaths (4 new cases)

