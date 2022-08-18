ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Six Bridges Book Festival back on the schedule for the fall

By Alex Kienlen
 5 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for central Arkansas fans of the written word as a coronavirus-cancelled festival is back on the schedule.

The Central Arkansas Library System announced Aug. 17 that the Six Bridges Book Festival is back on the schedule for Oct. 20-30. The festival had been virtual-only for the past two years due to coronavirus restrictions on in-person events.

The festival, now in its 19th year, will feature more than 60 authors, bestselling and emerging, in sessions, panels and special events throughout the 10-day span. Most of the festival is free, although some events will require registration.

The full schedule and events will be available in September.

