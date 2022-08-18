ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story City, IA

KCCI.com

Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road

LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
LIVERMORE, IA
City
Story City, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river

An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines police to focus on school traffic enforcement

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police say starting Wednesday, their officers will be conducting special back-to-school traffic enforcement. More officers will be in school zones, looking for speeders and distracted drivers. That crackdown will run through Sept. 2. The operation is being conducted in conjunction with...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home

How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ames police crack down on underage drinking, illegal parking ahead of fall semester

AMES, Iowa — Over the weekend, Ames police officers arrested six people for public intoxication. Police also issued a dozen underage alcohol possession citations and three citations for nuisance parties. The City Council agreed to increase fines because the weekend before school starts at Iowa State University were problematic...
AMES, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Friday night Des Moines shooting that left one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting on Friday in Des Moines. Police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris. Harris is being accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Drake neighborhood late Friday night. Harris has been charged with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Altoona police investigate deadly shooting

ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
ALTOONA, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

