Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Man speaks out after witnessing man fall three stories onto concrete from a Court Avenue bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — "I don't want to ever have to experience that again. I've been a security officer for 22 years, that takes the cake for me," said Jared O'Hara, who saw a man fall from three stories high earlySaturday morning. The incident took place in the Court...
KCCI.com
Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
KCCI.com
Des Moines sees more motorcycle crashes so far in 2022 than all of last year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say motorcycle and pedestrian crashes are increasing. Early Sunday morning, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Hickman Road. The motorcyclist was heading West on Hickman around 2:30 a.m. Police believe he was speeding when he hit the curve and was thrown from his bike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police to focus on school traffic enforcement
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police say starting Wednesday, their officers will be conducting special back-to-school traffic enforcement. More officers will be in school zones, looking for speeders and distracted drivers. That crackdown will run through Sept. 2. The operation is being conducted in conjunction with...
KCCI.com
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowa woman gifts retired fire captain father quilt full of fire department shirts with help from TikTok
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola woman gave her father a dream gift for his birthday. Alli Marois put out a call on TikTok earlier this year for fire department shirts from all 50 states - and she got a response of more than 170 shirts. Marois and her mother...
KCCI.com
Cleaning up after the storm: From yard debris, to car windows and windshields
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local car windshield and window repair shops say they are trying to make as many repairs and replacements each day that they can. But they say supply chain issues are still a problem. So the speed at which they can make repairs is dependent...
KCCI.com
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
KCCI.com
Ames police crack down on underage drinking, illegal parking ahead of fall semester
AMES, Iowa — Over the weekend, Ames police officers arrested six people for public intoxication. Police also issued a dozen underage alcohol possession citations and three citations for nuisance parties. The City Council agreed to increase fines because the weekend before school starts at Iowa State University were problematic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Friday night Des Moines shooting that left one dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting on Friday in Des Moines. Police arrested 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris. Harris is being accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Drake neighborhood late Friday night. Harris has been charged with...
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
KCCI.com
Altoona police investigate deadly shooting
ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
KCCI.com
Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
KCCI.com
Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
Comments / 0