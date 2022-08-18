ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?

With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
America’s Largest House Is Located In New York

If you are looking to get away but don't want to leave home, you might consider living in the largest home in America. The Fair Field home is the largest residential house in America and it is massive. According to Luxtionary.com, The Fair Field cost around $249 million dollars to build and at the end of construction was the largest home in America.
REAL ESTATE
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York

It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
ENVIRONMENT
Poison Center Issues Warning As More Kids Get Marijuana Edibles

Like many states in America, New York has decriminalized marijuana possession and legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults. As that has happened, New York has been navigating all of the legal and social changes that need to occur to allow a drug that is considered a Schedule 1 Drug by the federal government.
Famous Chain In Western New York Is Offering Flu Vaccine

It’s almost flu season once again, and one Western New York chain will now be offering the flu vaccine to combat the illness. According to the CDC, flu season starts to spread more so in the fall and winter with a peak between December and February. The flu season can usually last until May, and that’s why so many people opt to get the vaccine early on in the season.
BUFFALO, NY
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
BUFFALO, NY
New York State DMV Is Hiring, There’s Just Over A Week Left To Apply

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring, but time is running out to apply. The department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions over the course of the next year. The civil service exam is now available online and available for people interested in becoming Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that it has been offered online. Taking the civil service exam is a requirement for anyone interested in a job with the DMV. Candidates have just over a week left to take the exam by.
6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State

I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
Western New York’s Most Famous Speed Traps

Speed Awareness Week is wrapping up today across Western New York. Police have been out and about all this week catching speeders and writing tickets in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of high-speed driving. Last year during Speed Awareness Week, police in New York State wrote over...
TRAFFIC
These Are The Worst Public Schools In Western New York

Recently the website Niche.com put out the ranking of all the public schools in Western New York. As a parent, chances are you want your child to go to a school that offers the best of the best. From the best teachers to the best college prep, to the best clubs and activities so that your child will be ready for what life has to throw at them.
EDUCATION
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
