Read full article on original website
Related
Live updates: Issues reported on Green Line and Red Line amid Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — The shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line is getting its first-morning commute tests this week. The 30-day Orange Line shutdown began Friday night meaning commuters will have to try alternative routes such as the Commuter Rail, shuttle buses, driving, riding bicycles, or just walking to get to their jobs, appointments, or classes. Here’s some information to know immediately as you check in on how it’s going, with the threat of rain on Monday.
Boston Mayor Wu ‘pleasantly surprised’ with first commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — After weeks of preparation and talks of an array of concerns, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she her first Monday morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown went “pretty smoothly.”. Wu boarded a southern Orange Line shuttle, rode it to the Green Line, and then headed...
nbcboston.com
After Successful First Weekday Commute, Biggest Challenges of Orange Line Shutdown Still Ahead
Some commuters around Boston found it took them at least twice as long to get to work Monday, but it appeared to be a successful first weekday for the most part as both the Orange Line and part of the Green Line were closed. The real challenges are still ahead, however, officials warned Monday.
POLITICO
Weekend at Bernie's rally
ON THE STUMP — Bernie Sanders’ summer rallies are as much a show of support for the organized labor movement as they are a show of the staying power of his political movement. That enduring strength was on display on Sunday when Sanders, despite sweltering temperatures and late-summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts
Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.
nbcboston.com
Wu, Boston Public School Officials to Share District's Plan for Return to School Amid Orange Line Shutdown
The first weekday commute during the Boston transit system's Orange Line shutdown appeared to go fairly smoothly Monday, but officials have warned bigger challenges are still ahead, including when students return to schools in September. The 11-mile subway line that runs from the city of Malden north of Boston to...
wibailoutpeople.org
Teamsters in Boston Support Striking Starbucks Workers, Refuse to Cross Picket Line and Deliver
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 25 OFFICERS AND AGENTS WALK STARBUCKS PICKET LINE. Teamsters Local 25 officers and agents were proud to stand with striking Starbucks workers at 874 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, today. The @BostonSBWU workers have been on strike for 30 days, and have only gotten stronger! Teamsters don’t cross picket lines, so that means that all of the deliveries that Local 25 and other Teamsters would normally deliver, have not been delivered to this store. One day longer, one day stronger.
nbcboston.com
What It's Like on the Orange Line Shuttle Buses During 1st Weekday Shutdown
The Orange Line shutdown officially began Friday night, but the MBTA is facing its first real test with Monday morning's commute. Patience will be critical for T riders and commuters in general, especially the first few days of this week, according to MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who joined NBC10 Boston Monday morning to talk traffic impacts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
nbcboston.com
Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is
The Orange and Green line closures are underway, and commuters are already feeling the pain. Shuttle buses and Commuter Rail trains have taken over for trains from Somerville and Malden down to Boston's Forest Hills neighborhoods, and the reconfigured roads are expected to affect drivers as well. While needed repair...
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Commuters Ponder Alternate Ride to Work During Orange Line Shutdown
Monday marks the first commuting day of the MBTA’s shutdown of the Orange Line. With repair crews working this weekend on tracks and T stations along the Orange Line, all eyes are on Monday’s commute as a section of the Green Line also shuts down for nearly a month.
nbcboston.com
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Orange, Green Line Shutdown: Live Updates, Maps, Schedule and News
The first big test of the MBTA's 30-day closure of the Orange Line will come Monday, when tens of thousands of people attempting to commute to work and school will be forced to seek alternate routes, including the commuter rail, shuttle, buses and even bikes. Complicating matters is the fact...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of fall and winter seasons, COVID-19 still a concern for some educators in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - The school year will be very different this year for former North High teacher Melissa Verdier. "I think the first day of school might be a bit tough for me," Verdier said. "It's going to be the first time in 20 years that I'm not in front of students."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
With transportation plan, Healey details ‘first challenge’ she’d tackle as governor
With a federal investigation casting a shadow over the MBTA, likely Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey announced Tuesday she would overhaul the T’s leadership and target both short- and long-term reforms to the state’s transportation network. Healey rolled out a lengthy transportation plan, calling hazards across the system...
nbcboston.com
Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold
Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu: Commuter Rail Is ‘Probably the Best Alternative' During Orange Line Closure
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rode the MBTA Commuter Rail Saturday afternoon, encouraging T passengers to take advantage of alternative ways to travel that are being offered during the month-long Orange Line shutdown. The mayor rode the Commuter Rail after speaking with news outlets at Roslindale Village Station, during the first...
The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Comments / 0