Massachusetts State

Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates: Issues reported on Green Line and Red Line amid Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — The shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line is getting its first-morning commute tests this week. The 30-day Orange Line shutdown began Friday night meaning commuters will have to try alternative routes such as the Commuter Rail, shuttle buses, driving, riding bicycles, or just walking to get to their jobs, appointments, or classes. Here’s some information to know immediately as you check in on how it’s going, with the threat of rain on Monday.
POLITICO

Weekend at Bernie's rally

ON THE STUMP — Bernie Sanders’ summer rallies are as much a show of support for the organized labor movement as they are a show of the staying power of his political movement. That enduring strength was on display on Sunday when Sanders, despite sweltering temperatures and late-summer...
nbcboston.com

‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts

Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.
wibailoutpeople.org

Teamsters in Boston Support Striking Starbucks Workers, Refuse to Cross Picket Line and Deliver

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 25 OFFICERS AND AGENTS WALK STARBUCKS PICKET LINE. Teamsters Local 25 officers and agents were proud to stand with striking Starbucks workers at 874 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, today. The @BostonSBWU workers have been on strike for 30 days, and have only gotten stronger! Teamsters don’t cross picket lines, so that means that all of the deliveries that Local 25 and other Teamsters would normally deliver, have not been delivered to this store. One day longer, one day stronger.
nbcboston.com

What It's Like on the Orange Line Shuttle Buses During 1st Weekday Shutdown

The Orange Line shutdown officially began Friday night, but the MBTA is facing its first real test with Monday morning's commute. Patience will be critical for T riders and commuters in general, especially the first few days of this week, according to MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who joined NBC10 Boston Monday morning to talk traffic impacts.
nbcboston.com

Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is

The Orange and Green line closures are underway, and commuters are already feeling the pain. Shuttle buses and Commuter Rail trains have taken over for trains from Somerville and Malden down to Boston's Forest Hills neighborhoods, and the reconfigured roads are expected to affect drivers as well. While needed repair...
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
nbcboston.com

Commuters Ponder Alternate Ride to Work During Orange Line Shutdown

Monday marks the first commuting day of the MBTA’s shutdown of the Orange Line. With repair crews working this weekend on tracks and T stations along the Orange Line, all eyes are on Monday’s commute as a section of the Green Line also shuts down for nearly a month.
nbcboston.com

MBTA Orange, Green Line Shutdown: Live Updates, Maps, Schedule and News

The first big test of the MBTA's 30-day closure of the Orange Line will come Monday, when tens of thousands of people attempting to commute to work and school will be forced to seek alternate routes, including the commuter rail, shuttle, buses and even bikes. Complicating matters is the fact...
nbcboston.com

Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold

Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
WSBS

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA

