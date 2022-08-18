Read full article on original website
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies body found in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a body found in camper fire as Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur. Officials said Ballinger was reported to be with friends Saturday evening and was last seen returning to his trailer slightly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to...
Effingham Radio
Sandra C. Hoover, 87
Sandra C. Hoover, 87, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Effingham Event Center in Effingham. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family.
Effingham Radio
Vicki Lynn Fosbender, 67
Vicki Lynn Fosbender, 67, formerly of Effingham, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home in Frankfort, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation being held from 5:00 p.m. to the time of service. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Police: Main Source Of Meth Arrested In Hewittville
Two people have been arrested and police are saying that it is a main source of distribution of methamphetamine in Taylorville and Christian County. 50-year-old James Assad of Hewittville and 27-year-old Brandi R. Hurley of Taylorville were arrested on Friday evening. The investigation started a few months ago and according to Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, Platoon D, K9 Alan, and the Community Action team took both Assad and Hurley into custody without incident, recovering over 90 grams of meth.
Effingham Radio
United Way Kick-Off Luncheon Approaching
Don’t forget to RSVP for the upcoming United Way of Effingham County kick-off luncheon. The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, August 30th for those businesses interested in conducting an employee campaign. Meeting will begin at Noon at the Effingham Event Center. Hear from Dieterich Bank, the Lead Pacesetter...
Effingham Radio
Ronald “RJ” Jones, 72
Ronald Jones, age 72, of Greenup, Illinois, passed away at 4:57 AM – Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. A celebration of life will follow visitation at the Greenup VFW.
Effingham Radio
ISP Arrest Individual For First Degree Murder
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announce the arrest of Lonnie L. Glidewell, a 57-year-old male from Greenup, IL, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:23 p.m., the ISP DCI – Zone 8 was requested by Cumberland County...
WAND TV
1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Michael A. Hoffman, 78
Michael A. Hoffman, 78, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home in Watson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with a 6:30 pm rosary.
Effingham Radio
Two Juveniles Arrested for Felony Criminal Damage in Charleston and Mattoon
The following has been released by the Mattoon Police Department in a press release on their Facebook Page:. “On August 21, 2022, Police responded to dozens of complaints of damaged vehicle and building windows in Charleston and Mattoon. The next morning personnel from both agencies were able to identify and safely apprehend the two juvenile suspects and BB Gun evidence. Both subjects admitted to their involvement.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Instructor Releases OER Textbook
Lake Land College math instructor Sarah Harley recently released an open educational resource (OER) math textbook called “Math in General Education.” Harley teaches general education math, and she said she noticed a need in this area and compiled an updated resource for her students. “We had been using...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County MAPPING Program (PAVE) Hosts Peace Corps Fellow
The Effingham County MAPPING Program, PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) will host Brittany Sunderman, an Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs (IIRA) Peace Corps Fellow. The Fellows Program in Community Development at Western Illinois University is a two-year graduate fellowship program for returned Peace Corps volunteers (RPCV) and AmeriCorps...
Coles Co. Sheriff: Several hurt in weekend crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County interim sheriff released information regarding a weekend crash. It happened Saturday night at Route 130 and 1200 North, said Interim Sheriff Tyler Heleine in a news release. There were two vehicles involved. Three people, including a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Heleine said one person was […]
Effingham Radio
Florence Helen Griffy, 89
Florence Helen Griffy, 89, of Louisville passed away peacefully at 4:16 pm, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham. Florence was born on September 12, 1932, in Clay County, Illinois the daughter of the late Charles W. and Louise K. (Bergmann) Heiden. She married Clinton Eugene Griffy, on December 22, 1951 in Louisville and they shared 67 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on August 10, 2018. In Florence’s younger years she was an avid hunter and had attended the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Louisville. She worked for the shoe factory in Flora as a line worker and retired from there. Florence loved to attend ball games that her family played in, and was a very avid gardener. In later years Florence attended and was a member of the Red Brush Christian Church in Louisville.
Effingham Radio
Christian L. Ames, 29
Christian L. Ames, 29, of Sigel, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Mullen Baptist Church in Montrose, IL. Burial will be in Mullen Cemetery in Montrose. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Two arrested after weekend vandalism series
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of juveniles have been arrested in Charleston in connection to a series of vandalism incidents over the weekend. Charleston Police said they and their counterparts in Mattoon received dozens of complaints of damaged vehicles and building windows on Sunday. The following day, officers from both departments identified and arrested […]
