Build-your-own pizza restaurant shutters one of its Sacramento locations

The Pizza Press, a newspaper-themed build-your-own pizza restaurant, closed the doors on its Downtown Commons restaurant this month.

The K Street location downtown shut its doors Aug. 10 with a sign on the window directing patrons to its location in North Natomas at 2281 Del Paso Road.

The Pizza Press was founded in 2012 in Anaheim and has over 20 locations nationwide .

The franchise theme is inspired by “the industrialized era when newspapers were the foundation of the local community,” according to the company website.

Customers are able to “publish” build-your-own pizzas or order signature menu items named after major American newspapers.