Gooderham Building
Constructed in 1889 and associated with the famous Gooderham family’s distillery, shipping, trains, and banking interest, as well as a hotel. Gooderham’s office was located on the top floor right under the building’s cupola. The building is one of the most photographed structures in the city, the...
Organ Pipes
Named for its likeness to the pipe organ found in grand churches and concert halls, this geological feature is thought to be between 2.5 to 2.8 million years old. Its geometric pattern likely formed when lava cooled and fractured into hexagonal columns. Each column is about a meter (3 feet) wide.
Podcast: Travels with Steve and Datsun
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we hear from an Atlas Obscura user who, when he isn’t aboard an icebreaking warship for the Canadian Navy, spends weeks at a time road-tripping with his dog—check out his Instagram!
The Case for Sea Vegetables
This article is adapted from the August 20, 2022, edition of Gastro Obscura’s Favorite Things newsletter. You can sign up here. On a recent trip to Savannah, Georgia, I splurged on dinner at Husk, a fine-dining restaurant helmed by chef Christopher Hathcock. Of all the dishes I tried, one stood out: a tuna crudo garnished with translucent slices of watermelon radish and samphire.
