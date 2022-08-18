Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike White
sent-trib.com
BGSU soccer coach Walker signs contract extension
Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker has signed a multi-year contract extension. Walker’s contract has been extended two years, and now runs through the end of the 2025 season. “We are excited to extend Coach Walker through the 2025 season,” said Director of Athletics and...
sent-trib.com
Watch the warriors: Community invited to support BGSU volleyball
Bowling Green State University volleyball fans got to see the Falcons in action during an exhibition game against Division II Hillsdale College at the Stroh Center Saturday. The 289 fans in attendance made noise, but BGSU 12th-year coach Danijela Tomic would like to see more fans get louder. “I think...
sent-trib.com
Otsego eyes 3rd consecutive title
TONTOGANY — Chasing down a third straight Northern Buckeye Conference championship may not be out of the question. Despite losing All-Ohioans Joseph Dzierwa, Trent Leiter and Devin Coon to graduation, the Knights return 14 lettermen, including eight on defense. Otsego’s senior key players include offensive lineman and linebacker Clay...
sent-trib.com
Falcons ranked 25th in preseason poll
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team will begin the 2022 season ranked in at least two national polls. The Falcons have checked in at No. 25 in the College Soccer News preseason top-30 poll. Head coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons, after advancing to the NCAA Championships...
fliernation.org
Boys Varsity Football beats St. Francis de Sales School – Toledo 22 – 18
Fliers Rally for Outstanding Come from Behind Win 22-18 over Toledo St. Francis. The 2022 Fliers Answered Some Key Questjons tonight on Week One. Could they go four quarters with many of their players going both ways while the opponent platooned offense versus defense? Yes, indeed. No fourth quarter collapse like last year in the Glass Bowl. Could their quarterback lead his team? No doubt, yes! Abram Morrison did not play a perfect game but his heart and his leadership proved he has what it takes to the job done. Could the line find its way in solving the bigger school team’s trench guys? Yes, especially in the second half. And a huge question, could the plethora of sophomores and inexperienced underclassmen step it up to show they can outplay older boys? Emphatically— yes!
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg tennis starts season 6-1
PERRYSBURG — In the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, Perrysburg girls tennis defeated visiting Sylvania Northview, 3-2 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1. In singles matches for Perrysburg, Penelope Giammarco lost 6-1, 6-2, Allison Barry lost 6-1, 6-1, and Emerson Metzger won 6-1, 6-1. In doubles for...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sofie Taylor (Swanton)
The female Athlete of the Week is Swanton volleyball player Sofie Taylor. In a season opening win at Edon, Taylor recorded 31 assists giving her 2,203 for her career, which moves her onto the OHSAA state career assist list. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT.
sent-trib.com
Boy Scout marathon, Rally BG set for Saturday
The Boy Scouts annual half marathon and 5k run and Rally BG on Main are taking to the streets on Saturday. The Boy Scout run will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Wood County Fairgrounds. The route will be as follows:. · West on Poe Road. · North on...
toledocitypaper.com
Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years
When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
sent-trib.com
Kay Taylor
Kay Taylor, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022. Kay was born on January 24, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ortez and Ruby (Conrad) Warner. She married the love of her life Larry Taylor on August 19, 1967 in Maumee, Ohio. They were able to spend 47 years together and he preceded her in death January 1, 2015.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
sent-trib.com
Sandra Long
Sandra Long, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly Bellefontaine passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on November 21, 1945 to the late George Jr. and Mable Wayman. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Fleshman of Bowling Green: son, Kenneth Long of Toledo; grandchildren: Skyler and Mackenzie Fleshman; and brother, Michael (Carol) Wayman.
visitfindlay.com
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
sent-trib.com
Douglas Spoerl
Douglas Spoerl, 64, of Weston, Ohio passed away August 19, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1957 to the late Paul and Joanne (Goodger) Spoerl. He married Jane (Murphy) Spoerl on August 24, 1979 and she survives him. Douglas is also survived by his children: Nicole (Eric) Sargent and...
WTOL 11 launches Good Day program
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
sent-trib.com
Free splash pad day due to BG pool closure
Due to insufficient staff available this Saturday the Bowling Green City Pool will be closed. To accommodate those seeking to cool off, the Splash Pad will be open for free from 1-7 p.m. As the summer season concludes, those planning a visit to Bowling Green City Pool may call ahead...
sent-trib.com
Norma Jean Good
Norma Jean Good, age 94, of Neapolis, OH, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at Embassy of Swanton. She was born in Waterville, OH on December 8, 1927 to Henry I. Wittes and Vallie (Liddle) Wittes. Norma attended Waterville High School and later graduated from Whitehouse High School. On June 29, 1946 she married Charles J. Good and he preceded her at an early age in death in 1974. From their marriage, Norma and Charles were blessed with two sons, Clarence and Larry Good.
dailyadvent.com
Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the best...
Which Toledo-area school zones see the most speeding tickets?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students across Toledo will return to the classroom this week on a staggered start, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect on your morning commute. "I think the first week will be a lot higher for speeding violations," Sgt. Aaron Riter with the...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-22-2022
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
