Fliers Rally for Outstanding Come from Behind Win 22-18 over Toledo St. Francis. The 2022 Fliers Answered Some Key Questjons tonight on Week One. Could they go four quarters with many of their players going both ways while the opponent platooned offense versus defense? Yes, indeed. No fourth quarter collapse like last year in the Glass Bowl. Could their quarterback lead his team? No doubt, yes! Abram Morrison did not play a perfect game but his heart and his leadership proved he has what it takes to the job done. Could the line find its way in solving the bigger school team’s trench guys? Yes, especially in the second half. And a huge question, could the plethora of sophomores and inexperienced underclassmen step it up to show they can outplay older boys? Emphatically— yes!

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO