53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 Balance
Three decades ago, Jason Harmon, an Arkansas man completed his college degree after attending the University of Arkansas. Shortly after he entered into an income-based repayment plan, which allowed him to make payments each month towards his balance and interest charges.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
CNBC
Student loan repayment is set to resume in two weeks — expert believes freeze will remain
Two weeks from today, the federal student loan repayment moratorium is scheduled to expire. That means federal student loan borrowers will once again have to make payments toward their debt after a long hiatus that began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The most recent moratorium...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
biztoc.com
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation
A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
The Education Department is reportedly prepared to grant student-loan forgiveness to millions of borrowers within months after Biden makes an announcement
Politico obtained a memo of the department's plans for "speedy implementation" of student-loan forgiveness as soon as 45 days after an announcement.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
Business Insider
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
Parents and graduate students could reportedly be eligible for student-loan forgiveness after all
A Politico report revealed that graduate-school debt and parents who took out loans for their kids' college could be part of Biden's relief plan.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
‘No money, no pension, no savings’: how caring for others has left women in a state of precarity
“Precarity means living in a state of insecurity, worry or stress; it means there is no back-up plan.” Former nurse Louise Ihlein shared these words with the Guardian this week, in a story about how taking time off to care for children had left her in a state of financial insecurity in her 60s.
Motley Fool
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
CNET
Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More
Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
Department of Education to forgive nearly $4 billion in loans held by students who attended ITT Technical Institute
Nearly $4 billion in student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute will be forgiven by the federal government, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.Education officials say $3.9 billion in federal student loans held by 208,000 borrowers, including those who have not yet applied for repayment discharge, will be discharged. Borrowers who attended the for-profit college between 2005 and when it closed in 2016 will not have to take any action in order to receive the loan forgiveness."It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises," U.S. Secretary...
White pupils are now least likely to go to university after drive to make intakes more diverse
White pupils are the ethnic group least likely to attend a top university for the first time, following a national drive to make intakes more diverse. Department for Education statistics show 10.5 per cent of white youngsters are at an elite university, the smallest proportion of any ethnic group. Historically,...
