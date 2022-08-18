ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Trudeau
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More

Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
Department of Education to forgive nearly $4 billion in loans held by students who attended ITT Technical Institute

Nearly $4 billion in student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute will be forgiven by the federal government, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.Education officials say $3.9 billion in federal student loans held by 208,000 borrowers, including those who have not yet applied for repayment discharge, will be discharged. Borrowers who attended the for-profit college between 2005 and when it closed in 2016 will not have to take any action in order to receive the loan forgiveness."It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises," U.S. Secretary...
