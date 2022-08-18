ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Dog Struck on Route 126

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a dog struck on Route 126 over the weekend. Police were called to 379 Concord Street on Saturday, August 20 at 6:42 p.m. “A dog ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle in the roadway,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Not Returning Rental Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on Saturday morning, August 20, for not returning a rental vehicle, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested on Frederick Street at 11:46 a.m. Francisco Febus, 50, of 61 Lowther Road of Framingham. He was charged with using a motor vehicle with...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 3 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Route 126 at 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. The incident happened at 3:01 a.m. at 195 Hollis Street, according to the Framingham Police log. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Salem police confirm shooting at mall

SALEM, N.H. — One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening. Police said it is unclear how many people were involved,...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
