Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $2,600 To Stolen Credit Card Taken From Purse
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a larceny that happened at Target over the weekend. Police were called to 400 Cochituate Road at 1:41 p,m. on Saturday, August 20 for a wallet stolen from a pocketbook, while the customer was shopping. The thief then charged about $2,600 to a...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 22, on Drunk Driving Charge After Route 9 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash Saturday, August 20. Police were called to Route 9 and Temple Street for a crash after 2 a.m. Police arrested at 2:18 a.m. Nathaniel G. Santiago, 22, of 1400 Worcester Road in Framingham. Santiago was charged with operating...
Framingham Police: Dog Struck on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a dog struck on Route 126 over the weekend. Police were called to 379 Concord Street on Saturday, August 20 at 6:42 p.m. “A dog ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle in the roadway,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Not Returning Rental Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on Saturday morning, August 20, for not returning a rental vehicle, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested on Frederick Street at 11:46 a.m. Francisco Febus, 50, of 61 Lowther Road of Framingham. He was charged with using a motor vehicle with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Route 126 at 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. The incident happened at 3:01 a.m. at 195 Hollis Street, according to the Framingham Police log. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police Investigating Assault at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating an assault over the weekend at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Police were called to the basketball court at Bowditch Field at 475 Union Avenue on Saturday, August 20 at 6:47 p.m. A man assaulted another man, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The parties are...
Framingham Police Arrest & Charge NY Woman With Assault With Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman from the Bronx after she allegedly showed a fire arm to another individual during an ongoing dispute, said the police spokesperson. The incident happened on Sunday, August 21. Arrested at 126 Beaver Street at 7:45 p.m. was Carmen Cintron, 32, of 162...
Framingham Police: Bank Stops Scam That Could Have Cost Victim Almost $4,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted scam at the Citizen’s Bank branch at 74 Main Street. On Friday, August 19, around 9:30 a.m., an individual tried to have a victim cash a check and send money to them for almost $4,000, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Framingham Police: Unlicensed Driver Cited After Vehicle Crashes Through Fence
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited after his vehicle crashed through a fence on Leland Street last week, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police were called to 65 Leland Street at 2:36 a.m. for a crash on August 17, according to the public police log. The police report for the crash was not available last week.
Framingham Police Find Unoccupied Vehicle Crashed at Route 9 & Route 126
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham police were called to the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 at 7:57 a,.m. on Sunday, August 21, for a vehicle that veered off the road at the intersection. “The vehicle was damaged and unoccupied,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The operator has not...
Police: Man, 34, Charged With Driving a Vehicle Without a License
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham man arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a license on Saturday afternoon. Framingham Police pulled over a vehicle on Cochituate Road just after 3 p.m. Police learned the driver did not have a license and had a warrant out for his arrest out of Milford.
Framingham: Vehicle Struck Pole & Rolled Over at 2:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a rollover crash on Sunday morning, August 21. The crash was reported at 2:34 a.m. at 168 Summer Street on Sunday, according to the police police log. A vehicle struck a telephone pole and rolled over onto its roof,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest homeless man on warrants, other charges, after attempted car break-ins
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Sunday, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the area of Country Club Blvd., after receiving a call regarding a man in the area attempting to gain entry into vehicles. While checking the area, Officer Richard Pacheco located a man riding a bicycle. The...
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WMUR.com
Salem police confirm shooting at mall
SALEM, N.H. — One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening. Police said it is unclear how many people were involved,...
Police: Woman critically assaulted by son in Middletown
A man is facing charges after assaulting his mother over the weekend, according to Middletown police.
Truck Crash Knocks Out Internet For Some Framingham Customers
FRAMINGHAM – A crash involving a truck yesterday, August 22, has left some residents in Framingham still without Internet service still today, August 23. The crash happed at 476 Edgell Road at 4:50 p.m. on Monday. A private-not-City-owned “dump truck hit a pole and knocked power lines down,” said...
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0