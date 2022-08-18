ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Pedestrian crossing on State Street near Central Library delayed until Spring; city DPW needs to gauge traffic impact before construction

SPRINGFIELD - The project to install a pedestrian crossing along a dangerous section of State Street by the Central Library will likely be delayed until at least early next year while Department of Public Works officials continue studying the impact of the crossing on traffic conditions. Springfield DPW Director Christopher...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield DPW announces planned road work for week

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Public Works is released its list of upcoming road projects in Springfield for the week. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes or to expect delays. Through Saturday, road work is planned at the following locations:. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street. Paving is tentatively...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals to review redevelopment of former Lamartine Street factory into 38 apartments Monday

A developer seeking to redevelop a former tool factory in Worcester into multifamily housing will go before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals Monday for approval. Worcester Bedworks, the owner of the property at 84, 90 and 91 Lamartine St. and proponent of the project, plans to turn the building into 38 apartments, including 14 studio and 24 one-bedroom units, with a total area of 43,159 square feet.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Rising Jones Library renovation costs alarm Amherst trustee

AMHERST — The six Jones Library Trustees have pushed in unison for the $36 million expansion and renovation of the nearly century-old Amity Street building. But with new cost estimates of between $43 million and $53 million — along with willingness to drain the library’s nearly $9 million endowment, if need be, to pay for project — this consensus was shattered at Monday’s meeting.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elm Street#Signage#Urban Construction#Shovels
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help. If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
amherstbulletin.com

Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls

The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
WSBS

Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight

One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend

It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology

CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy