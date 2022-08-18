Read full article on original website
Pedestrian crossing on State Street near Central Library delayed until Spring; city DPW needs to gauge traffic impact before construction
SPRINGFIELD - The project to install a pedestrian crossing along a dangerous section of State Street by the Central Library will likely be delayed until at least early next year while Department of Public Works officials continue studying the impact of the crossing on traffic conditions. Springfield DPW Director Christopher...
Springfield DPW announces planned road work for week
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Public Works is released its list of upcoming road projects in Springfield for the week. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes or to expect delays. Through Saturday, road work is planned at the following locations:. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street. Paving is tentatively...
Massachusetts early voting starts this weekend ahead of Sept. 6 primary; Here are the schedules for Springfield, Worcester and Boston
Massachusetts residents can hit the polls starting this weekend as early voting gets underway ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. The early voting period spans Saturday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 2. All Massachusetts cities and towns can set their own early voting schedules, though weekend early voting hours are...
Worcester roof collapse: Tenants’ hotel stay extended until Oct. 1 thanks to city, local nonprofits
Worcester residents that became homeless when their apartment building partially collapsed on July 15 will be able to stay in a hotel until Oct. 1, according to a series of tweets from the Assistant City Manager Eric Batista. “I am pleased to share that City, CMHA & @UnitedWayofCM, have collaborated...
Greater Springfield gas falls to $3.97 but AAA eyes weather
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of regular gas averages $3.97 in Greater Springfield, AAA said Monday in its weekly survey of gas prices. That’s down from $4.06 a week ago and $4.37 last month. Gas was $2.98 a year ago. The record, set back in June, is $4.97.
Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals to review redevelopment of former Lamartine Street factory into 38 apartments Monday
A developer seeking to redevelop a former tool factory in Worcester into multifamily housing will go before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals Monday for approval. Worcester Bedworks, the owner of the property at 84, 90 and 91 Lamartine St. and proponent of the project, plans to turn the building into 38 apartments, including 14 studio and 24 one-bedroom units, with a total area of 43,159 square feet.
Rising Jones Library renovation costs alarm Amherst trustee
AMHERST — The six Jones Library Trustees have pushed in unison for the $36 million expansion and renovation of the nearly century-old Amity Street building. But with new cost estimates of between $43 million and $53 million — along with willingness to drain the library’s nearly $9 million endowment, if need be, to pay for project — this consensus was shattered at Monday’s meeting.
Amtrak’s planned Albany connection could be stepping stone to Springfield’s east-west passenger rail service goal
SPRINGFIELD — New York state is backing Massachusetts’ request for Amtrak to add two more trains from Boston through Springfield and on to Albany in what could be a transitional step toward increased east-west passenger rail service. “We are still not talking commuter service,” said Dana Roscoe, principal...
Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help. If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity. Springfield...
Traffic: Fuller Road in Chicopee faces lane closures
Fuller Road in Chicopee will see lane closures during daytime hours Monday through Friday.
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
Worcester is now in a stage one drought; not even rainfall can help, city officials says
Worcester has entered a stage one water supply alert, officials said today. The city’s water reservoir is approaching 72% capacity. Now, to save water the city will be placing several restrictions on irrigation systems. More than half of Massachusetts is experiencing a drought, according to the Boston Globe. However,...
Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls
The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend
It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
1 person, 4 cats safe after fire on East Alvord Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Crews are working to put out a fire at 105 East Alvord Street Saturday morning.
Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology
CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
Chicopee man catches record size fish in Connecticut
After an hour and a half battle with a Cobia fish off the coast of Connecticut, Chicopee resident John Bertolasio is now the new record keeper in the state for catching the saltwater fish.
