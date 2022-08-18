Read full article on original website
Related
West Nile carrying mosquitoes discovered in Twin falls County
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — Over the weekend, Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District (TFCPAD) found several mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile Virus north of Filer, along the Snake River. South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) and TFCPAD are warning residents to act now to avoid catching...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0