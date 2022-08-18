ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement

AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

Deonna Purrazzo Is Excited To Face Killer Kelly In IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is excited to see Killer Kelly finally officially join the ranks of the Knockouts. Killer Kelly recently announced that she signed a new contract with IMPACT despite having been with the promotion for over a year. Due to a multitude of issues, Kelly was never able to compete in IMPACT. Now, however, she's back and Deonna Purrazzo one of the pillars of the division, is looking forward to stepping in the ring with her after waiting so long for her to be a part of the team.
WWE
Fightful

Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success

Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G1#Combat#Beyond Wrestling Founder#Crown#Wrestlemania
Fightful

Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door

Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
WWE
Fightful

Ruby Soho Says She Has More Years Behind Her Than Ahead, But Will Go As Long As She Can

Ruby Soho is only 31 years old, but has been wrestling for over a decade, having got her start in 2010. Soho has traveled the independent scene, worked in WWE as Ruby Riott, and is now part of AEW where she's challenged for the AEW Women's Championship in the past. While Soho has showed little signs of slowing down, she says she has started to think about life outside of wrestling a little more.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode

The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

8/19 AEW Rampage Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Down

Viewership numbers are in for the 8/19 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by AEW World Trios Tournament First Round Matchup, drew 461,000 viewers on August 19. This number is down from the 528,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has drawn since July 29.
Fightful

CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career

One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
WWE
Fightful

News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns

Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
WWE
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’

Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
WWE
Fightful

Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
NFL
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy