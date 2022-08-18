Read full article on original website
Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
Deonna Purrazzo Is Excited To Face Killer Kelly In IMPACT Wrestling
Deonna Purrazzo is excited to see Killer Kelly finally officially join the ranks of the Knockouts. Killer Kelly recently announced that she signed a new contract with IMPACT despite having been with the promotion for over a year. Due to a multitude of issues, Kelly was never able to compete in IMPACT. Now, however, she's back and Deonna Purrazzo one of the pillars of the division, is looking forward to stepping in the ring with her after waiting so long for her to be a part of the team.
Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success
Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door
Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
Marti Belle Looks Back On Winning The NWA Women's Tag Titles, Wants To Regain Them
Marti Belle aims to regain the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship. Belle and Allysin Kay, collectively known as The Hex, won the gold tles at NWA EmPowerrr 2021, where the NWA brought the titles back. Both women had previously worked with the NWA, but they left the company in 2020.
Ruby Soho Says She Has More Years Behind Her Than Ahead, But Will Go As Long As She Can
Ruby Soho is only 31 years old, but has been wrestling for over a decade, having got her start in 2010. Soho has traveled the independent scene, worked in WWE as Ruby Riott, and is now part of AEW where she's challenged for the AEW Women's Championship in the past. While Soho has showed little signs of slowing down, she says she has started to think about life outside of wrestling a little more.
Eddie Kingston: I Hated All My Matches With Chris Jericho, Being In The Ring With Him Is A Headache
Eddie Kingston hates Chris Jericho. Throughout the entirety of 2021, Eddie Kingston has been at war with Chris Jericho. Whether the two are fighting inside of the massive Blood & Guts structure or inside of a barb wired ring, there has been no shortage of blood spilled between both Kingston and Jericho throughout their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
8/19 AEW Rampage Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/19 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by AEW World Trios Tournament First Round Matchup, drew 461,000 viewers on August 19. This number is down from the 528,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has drawn since July 29.
CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career
One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
Amir Jordan Wanted To Relocate To Florida Before WWE NXT UK Release, NXT Europe Was Never Offered
On the morning of August 18, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus in September before returning as NXT Europe in 2023. Later in the day, many NXT UK talents were released including Amir Jordan, who wrestled as Tiger Turan after losing a Loser Leaves NXT UK match to Kenny Williams in June 2021.
Trevor Murdoch Talks NWA Worlds Title, Leaving TNA, His Finisher, WWE, WLW | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with NWA Worlds Champion Trevor Murdoch ahead of NWA 75. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21): Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21) - Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (w/ Bayley) - Finn...
Mark Sterling Wants To Help Wrestlers Keep Their Spot Or Get Compensated If It's Unfairly Taken
Position theft is a serious crime. "Smart" Mark Sterling will fight for you to keep your spot in wrestling. Position theft happens all the time wrestling as new wrestlers come in or old wrestlers fall out of favor. Whatever the reason might be, position theft should be taken seriously, and...
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns
Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’
Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement
The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
