Odessa, TX

More rain on the way in Permian Basin

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
Sheila Keller, left, and Matt Crouse walk through the rain towards Grant Avenue as a thunderstorm passed through central Ector County Tuesday afternoon in downtown Odessa. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Permian Basin residents who enjoy rainy weather and cooler temperatures are in for a treat for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve kind of switched to an active rain pattern and we’ll have a decent chance of precipitation across most of the Permian Basin, including Odessa,” said Matt Salerno, a meteorologist with the NWS in Midland.

There’s a 50% chance of rain predicted for Friday and while there’s a smaller chance Saturday, the odds will improve again Sunday through Tuesday, Salerno said. He noted the chances of rain will range from 50-60% those days.

“That’s good news for us,” Salerno said. “Any rainfall we see will cut into the deficits we have.”

Although Midland International Airport recorded .54 inches of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we’re still 5.75 inches below where we should be, Salerno said. So far this year, the airport’s received 2.79 inches.

We can expect to see temperatures in the mid ’80s next week, a full 10 degrees cooler than normal, Salerno said. Overnight lows will be in the low ’70s.

Salerno said unfortunately, the area typically doesn’t start to cool down until late September or early October, so we will probably see more 90-degree days.

ABC Big 2 News

Morales to run for mayor- again

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland business owner, and former mayor, Jerry Morales has added his name to the ballot and will, once again, run for mayor- a seat he held just a few years ago. This comes after Mayor Patrick Payton announced last month that he will not seek re-election.  Morales will be on the November […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 children in critical condition following Monday night crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.  The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West […]
ODESSA, TX
