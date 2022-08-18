JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor debates

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October.

The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4th at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

The second debate will be on October 18th at WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. If both candidates agree to the debates, it will air on WQRF FOX 39.

Nexstar Media is the owner of WQRF FOX 39 and provides management services for WTVO-TV in Rockford, Illinois.

