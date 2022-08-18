ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor debates

By Jack Baudoin
 5 days ago

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October.

The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4th at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

The second debate will be on October 18th at WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. If both candidates agree to the debates, it will air on WQRF FOX 39.

Nexstar Media is the owner of WQRF FOX 39 and provides management services for WTVO-TV in Rockford, Illinois.

Delbert Nordbrock
5d ago

I have some questions to ask him. how does he feel about trying to steal money from teachers union by faking mansion not being used because toilets removed. another one. did he remodel mansion without building permit. also. why was it all right for his Chicago contractors to go to Wisconsin to remodel his mansion thete while he locked down Illinois. why was it okay for his family to go to Florida while he locked down rest of us.

