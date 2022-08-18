Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based convenience store chain to grow to 195 locations with NC acquisitions
A Charleston-based convenience store chain is adding more stores to its growing portfolio across the Southeast, bringing its store count to 195. Refuel Operating Co. plans to acquire nine locations from two separate companies in neighboring North Carolina. Refuel is picking up six shops operating under the Great Stops brand...
The Post and Courier
Planned hotel and apartment projects cause parking concerns for Charleston merchants
A new hotel and multifamily project are in the works where a parking lot and one-story building now sit in downtown Charleston behind a block of King Street businesses, but merchants aren't looking forward to losing parking spaces during construction. Developers want to build a 122-unit apartment building at 29-35...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab
Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
BLUNT, Oliver, 72, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. BODDIE, Latoya, 45, of North Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner. BRITTON, Charles Edward, 88, of Mount Pleasant died. Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home of Georgetown. BROWN, Kendoni Jamol, 47, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
SC Commerce seeks $20M to be 'ready for the next Boeing expansion'
The state Commerce Department is seeking approval to spend $20 million to relocate a radar station near Charleston International Airport, saying the project will be critical if Boeing Co. decides to expand its neighboring aircraft manufacturing operations. The economic development agency is scheduled to take its request to the Joint...
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence
Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
The Post and Courier
2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area
Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
The Post and Courier
Local task force: New and expansive data to be released on human trafficking
On Sept. 1, the most revealing numbers yet will be made public regarding human trafficking in the local area. The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) was organized in 2018 following a determination from the state attorney general’s office that the tri-county area ranks third in the state in labor or sex trafficking.
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
The Post and Courier
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
The Post and Courier
Behre: Are West Ashley homes important enough to preserve? Owners must ultimately decide.
The two-story brick home at 8 Stocker Drive in Charleston’s Old Windermere neighborhood seems to have changed little since it was built shortly after World War II, as the suburban growth expanded across the Ashley River. Not because it cannot be renovated, but because Charleston has no rules on...
The Post and Courier
Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County
In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
The Post and Courier
Report: Goose Creek resident pummeled by police in Arkansas
Video footage of three officers beating a Goose Creek resident last Sunday in Mulberry, Arkansas is the subject of an investigation by state police, according to a recent report. While responding to a call of a suspect — identified as Randal Worcester — issuing threats outside a convenience store, one...
The Post and Courier
CCSD reported less than 1 percent of classroom teacher vacancies during first week
Charleston County School District reported that it had less than one percentage of classroom teacher vacancies during its first week of school. When school opened there were only 34 vacancies, according to a presentation CCSD Chief of Human Resources Bill Briggman made to the district's board on Aug. 22. Andy...
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
The Post and Courier
100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game
They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CPD: North Bridge reopened to traffic following crash
UPDATE: The North Bridge reopened to traffic shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. ___ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a vehicle collision with injuries on Cosgrove Ave Monday afternoon. According to CPD, the North Bridge was shut down to traffic as of 3:10 p.m. Details are […]
The Post and Courier
Brawl inside North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese leads to several arrests
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police officers arrested three people over the weekend on breach of peace charges after a brawl broke out inside the Chuck E. Cheese off Rivers Avenue. North Charleston police officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 after reports of a "large fight," according to an incident report. Officers were told someone at the venue — part of a national chain known to host kids’ birthday parties — had a gun.
