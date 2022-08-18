ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab

Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

BLUNT, Oliver, 72, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. BODDIE, Latoya, 45, of North Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner. BRITTON, Charles Edward, 88, of Mount Pleasant died. Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home of Georgetown. BROWN, Kendoni Jamol, 47, of Charleston died...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

SC Commerce seeks $20M to be 'ready for the next Boeing expansion'

The state Commerce Department is seeking approval to spend $20 million to relocate a radar station near Charleston International Airport, saying the project will be critical if Boeing Co. decides to expand its neighboring aircraft manufacturing operations. The economic development agency is scheduled to take its request to the Joint...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence

Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area

Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County

In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Report: Goose Creek resident pummeled by police in Arkansas

Video footage of three officers beating a Goose Creek resident last Sunday in Mulberry, Arkansas is the subject of an investigation by state police, according to a recent report. While responding to a call of a suspect — identified as Randal Worcester — issuing threats outside a convenience store, one...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
The Post and Courier

100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game

They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: North Bridge reopened to traffic following crash

UPDATE: The North Bridge reopened to traffic shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. ___ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a vehicle collision with injuries on Cosgrove Ave Monday afternoon. According to CPD, the North Bridge was shut down to traffic as of 3:10 p.m. Details are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Brawl inside North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese leads to several arrests

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police officers arrested three people over the weekend on breach of peace charges after a brawl broke out inside the Chuck E. Cheese off Rivers Avenue. North Charleston police officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 after reports of a "large fight," according to an incident report. Officers were told someone at the venue — part of a national chain known to host kids’ birthday parties — had a gun.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

