Wbaltv.com
Mostly cloudy and rainy Sunday ahead for Maryland
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says to expect afternoon rain showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday with temps toping out in the mid 80's. The rain will be heavier in the areas west and south of Baltimore. Monday will see more rain and storms both early in the morning and then later in the evening. The middle of next week looks clear as temps warm back up to the high 80's.
2022 WBAL-TV Maryland General Election Voter's Guide - How to vote, who's running, important dates
WBAL-TV 11 and WBALTV.com are committed to comprehensive coverage of the 2022 general election in Maryland. As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote. FAQ: What to bring/what you can't bring to the polling place. BALLOTS: Request an...
Emmett Till Alert System to bring awareness to acts of hate amid increase in Maryland
At beginning, alerts currently available to Black elected leaders, civil rights activists. A new alert system in Maryland named in honor of Emmett Till aims to bring awareness to acts of hate. Recent acts of hate in Maryland led to the creation of the Emmett Till Alert System, which will...
